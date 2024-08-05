Abby Lee Miller Reacts to Bikini Photoshop Accusations

Abby Lee Miller was living her best life during a pool day in sunny California and posed for a few photos in a forest green swimsuit. The Dance Moms star shared the pictures via Instagram on August 1 and the post received tons of engagement after some of her followers accused her of photoshopping herself with Facetune.

“Finally, A POOL DAY! My happy place! My most relaxing moments are spent in the water, under a clear sky, with the sun blazing hot and a good book!” Abby, 58, who is cancer-free after her 2018 Burkitt lymphoma diagnosis, captioned the post. “The water helps me defy gravity – I feel like my old self – I can swim and float and even walk!!!”

Fans didn’t share Abby’s glorious moment, but instead called her out for seemingly heavily editing the photos, as her freckles were no longer visible on her face.

“Abby this is out of control,” one person commented.

A second follower wrote, “Girl the facetune ENOUGH,” which prompted a response from the former reality star.

Abby Lee Miller/ Instagram

“No Facetune! No after editing at all! No time for that! Shot w Soft&Natural on Snapchat #filterover50,” Abby replied. “I’m proud considering all the chemo I’ve endured!”

Haters weren’t the only ones to chime off in the comment section. In fact, some of Abby’s former dance students complimented her bikini moment.

“You look great Miss Abby,” Dance Moms alum Kendall Vertes wrote.

Maesi Caes commented, “you are SO STUNNING Miss Abby !! loving your nailssss !!”

Abby underwent 10 surgeries after doctors found a cancerous mass in her spine in 2018, which also took away her ability to walk. She was declared cancer-free in May 2019 and by that September, Abby had taken her first steps in front of a live audience.

“There are moments you wish you were dead,” Abby said during a live episode of The Doctors at the time. “I still have those moments from time to time … when you’re that close to death, dying is easy, but they saved me and I’m here and I have to best I can … there’s so much more work for me to do.”

Prior to her cancer battle, Abby served over one year in federal prison on 2016 bankruptcy fraud charges that she pled guilty to. Before surrendering herself to the law, the choreographer underwent a gastric bypass surgery in April 2017.

“I think this is the right time,” Abby told Entertainment Tonight days before the procedure. “People are saying, ‘But your sentencing is coming up in a couple weeks … and that is true, and I’m really nervous about that, more than the surgery. But there’s no right time. Maybe this is some miraculous way that someone is telling me, ‘Hey, do it now so that whatever happens, maybe you’ll be a little bit healthier. Maybe you’ll be a little more in shape.’ Who knows?’”

Abby reported to Victorville Federal Correctional Institution in Victorville, California, three months later, where she lost 100 pounds.

The TV personality was photographed being transported from prison to a halfway house in March 2018, where she finished the last three months of her sentence.