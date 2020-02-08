She’s feeling like a new woman. Abby Lee Miller gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at her neck and facelift procedure while appearing on The Doctors. The Dance Moms star opens up about the experience in a newly released sneak peek clip.

“Today I’m here at Dr. [Payman] Simoni’s office in Beverly Hills for a facelift and I’m scared,” she said in the video, noting how she had to overcome her fear of needles in order to go through with the operation.

The TV personality, 53, appeared to be very nervous as they prepped her for surgery. “I’m freaking out just with the pen,” Abby admitted as they marked her.

In the clip, the medical professionals explained every step along the way, revealing they were starting with liposuction of the neck. “You can see that the fat is little by little coming through that tube,” the plastic surgeon revealed. “Now we’re starting with the face and we’re making tiny incisions around the ears to get access to the facial fat and muscles.”

Fans will get to see Abby’s results and reaction on the upcoming episode, which is airing on Monday, February 10.

The choreographer previously took her first steps on The Doctors back in September 2019, following her tough battle with Burkitt lymphoma, so this is another exciting milestone in her journey.

Just a few weeks ago, the Lifetime alum was spotted on her way to dinner at Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood and she was all smiles while out and about. The reality star has certainly come a long way over the years, having undergone chemotherapy and more amid her health issues. Back in July 2019, she even had knee surgery, but luckily, she has made quite the recovery since then.

“I don’t feel a lot, so I just had my knee replaced — total knee replacement,” she exclusively revealed to Life & Style at the DanceVision Awards in August 2019, noting how she was “feeling OK” after going under the knife. “And everyone says it’s the most painful surgery that you can have. I didn’t feel a thing, so it’s all good.”

We’re glad to see Abby still making strides in 2020!

