ABC Execs ‘in Shock’ After Kelly Ripa Attacks Jenn Tran

The honeymoon’s over between Kelly Ripa and The Bachelorette after a shocking on-air incident sparked a heated controversy within the halls of ABC, a source close to the action exclusively reveals to Life & Style.

During a recent episode of her morning show, Live with Kelly and Mark, Kelly, 53, publicly humiliated season 21 Bachelorette Jenn Tran in a cringey interview where she questioned the contestant’s decision to seek a mate on reality TV.

“I have a question,” responded the reality star. “When did you meet your husband? On TV, no?”

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Ripa is married to Mark Consuelos, her former costar on All My Children and current talk show cohost. But she insisted her hookup was “not the same” as trolling for true love in front of millions of viewers!

“We were both professional,” sniped Kelly, splitting hairs about marrying Mark, 53, and not the character he played, Mateo Santos. “Are you acting on your show?”

Our sources say network executives at ABC are “in shock” Ripa would attack a fellow show on the network that employs her. “If Kelly despises The Bachelorette so much, she should simply refuse to book its stars instead of attacking them!” says one.

Sources within the network reveal both The Bachelor and The Bachelorette franchises are planning to boycott Ripa’s show going forward.

“Kelly’s just not worth the drama,” comments the insider.