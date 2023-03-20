Kelly Ripa loves going on vacation and fortunately for her fans, the daytime TV host’s husband, Mark Consuelos, is thrilled to show off how amazing his wife looks in a bikini thanks to social media photos.

Over the years, the couple have traveled to the Caribbean, Greece and other warm-weather hotspots and have taken sexy photos of one another. Kelly has posted plenty of shirtless photos of the Riverdale alum proving what a lucky woman she is.

The longtime Live host is known for her grueling workouts that have resulted in her washboard abs and incredibly toned figure. She also eats a strict diet so that she’s always in bikini shape.

Even though Kelly’s day starts at 4:30 a.m., she doesn’t eat anything until after she finishes her on-air duties at 10 a.m.

“I never eat breakfast until after the show. I can’t seem to focus my mind if my stomach is digesting,” Kelly told Bon Appétit in 2012. “At the host chat desk, I’ll have a triple shot skim latte … I find that if I eat beforehand, I’m just making digesting sounds.”

When Kelly does allow herself breakfast, she makes a “chocolate” chia seed pudding including coconut water, pit-less dates, cacao, cashews and coconut oil. “If you’re constipated or just not feeling regular, this is the answer to your prayers,” the Philadelphia native explained while sharing the recipe on an episode of Live.

Lunch is a simple affair, in which Kelly eats either a salad or yogurt and blueberries, while she saves room for her final meal of the day. “At dinner, I eat a ton of vegetables — and a salad, soup, or a light piece of fish. I try not to have too much cheese or too many high-fat foods, even though I love them,” she told Good Housekeeping.

“So much of my life has been devoted to having the perfect diet, having excellent nutrition, having a fitness routine I can get behind and practice every day, and I do, I exercise seven days a week. I rarely have a cheat day, diet-wise,” the blonde beauty divulged to People in 2015. Her workouts at the time consisted of four days of dance-cardio class at her longtime trainer Anna Kaiser‘s studio, two days of SoulCycle and one day of running.

“Every exercise we do works your full core — the butt, the abs and the back — at the same time,” Anna told Women’s Health in 2021 about Kelly’s routine. “If you’re training functionally, you’re hitting those muscles from all planes of motion.”

Scroll down to see Kelly’s most incredible bikini looks in photos.