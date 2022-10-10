There are many options when it comes to purchasing high-end, custom and rare jewelry, but celebrities, including Jordyn Woods and French Montana, have been flocking to Ace the Jeweler.

The New York City and Miami-based jeweler has been in the business for more than 20 years and has made a name for himself thanks to creating the hottest custom bling and having the highest-quality jewels at the best prices.

Ace the Jeweler

Ace notes that he became a “staple” in the jewelry business because his “work spoke for itself.”

“I am able to complete your custom pieces with the highest quality craftsmanship and best prices on a very quick turnaround,” he explains.

“I find that when my customers want their jewelry made, they want to get it as soon as possible with the highest quality work.”

That’s why it comes as no surprise that Ace Diamonds has served a slew of A-listers, including Tory Lanez, Gunna, Jenny McCarthy, Remmy Ma, Khloé Kardashian, Rick Ross, Donnie Wahlberg, Blac Chyna, David Ortiz, Vic Olapido and Tracy Morgan.

Ace the Jeweler

Besides creating the highly profiled “PUSHIN P” necklace for rapper Gunna, which has been rated as of the the best custom pieces of jewelry made in 2022, Ace got his start as the go-to guy for watches.

“My relationships in the watch market have allowed me to source very hard to find items at fair market prices very quickly,” he says. “Having the relationships to get the hottest and most hard to find pieces became my goal. We can basically source any watch both new and used in a matter of days, sometimes in 24 hours.”

Ace Jewelers has been online since 1998. In 2013, they relaunched a complete new eBoutique, which is updated on a daily basis to enhance the user experience, where customers can find their next dream piece!