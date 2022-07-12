Unlike becoming a Rockette, making it big in Hollywood doesn’t have any height requirement. That said, plenty of your favorite actresses, including Jane Lynch, Gwendoline Christie, Allison Janney and more, are 6 feet tall — or taller!

Gwendoline, who played the honorable Brienne of Tarth on Game of Thrones, for example, is recognized for her stature — but that’s hardly the most interesting thing about her.

“I would rather talk now about how the obstacle has been overcome. I went to a village school in the countryside. At 12, I was 5′-foot-7. At 14, I was 6-foot-1. Then I grew another couple of inches after that when I was around 18. I’m now 6-foot-3 and a quarter. Either I’m still growing, or my posture has improved. I’m hoping I’m still growing. But when I was at drama school, they told me it would be incredibly tough when I left, and it really was,” Christie recalled during a 2015 interview with Vogue.

“I did work. It was fairly consistent. And I never really gave too much stock to what the realities were, because it seemed even to my infant mind that nothing interesting got done if you accepted the limitations other people put on you. My background was with performance artists and outsiders and the alternative music scene,” the HBO star continued.

“I got a television for my 11th birthday, and I would stay up till 2 in the morning watching strange and unusual films on Channel 4, like Orlando with Tilda Swinton. I was very pale — pale skin, pale eyelashes, blond hair down to my hip bones — and I remember thinking, ‘Here’s someone not a million miles away from me in a film version of a book I deeply admire,’ and I thought maybe it is possible,” Christie added, before discussing the importance of representation in film and television.

“Things like that genuinely give you the confidence to go ahead. I admire Brienne for overcoming the obstacle through physical means and an overriding sense of moral good,” she said. “Her psychology is beautifully, sensitively explored by George R.R. Martin. You see past the height to the choices that she makes, rather than that it’s ‘the tall woman beating up the guy.””

Since Game of Thrones, Gwendoline has snagged other big roles, like The Sandman in Netflix’s Lucifer.

