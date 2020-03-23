False alarm! Adrienne Bailon responded to pregnancy rumors after fans noticed that she’s been absent from social media. “No I’m not,” the singer assured a commenter on Instagram, who asked if she was expecting. The person also noticed that the starlet had been “wearing larger clothes on The Real” versus her usual “body-hugging” outfits. Adrienne explained that she’s simply trying to stay off her phone amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“I just think times like this aren’t for me to be in social media. Everyone deals differently,” the 36-year-old explained. “I actually wanted to disconnect [and] be present. Pray, worship, reset, enjoy the quiet in my new home with my husband.” Adrienne and her spouse, Israel Houghton, have been married since 2016.

Fans should get used to Adrienne’s radio silence because the Cheetah Girls star noted that she was going right back to her cozy home. “I came on today for just this bit … [and] I’ll go back to cuddling in just a bit. LOL,” she wrote.

Adrienne does not have any kids of her own, but Israel, 48, has four children — two daughters and two sons — from a previous relationship. The songstress opened up in 2018 about her “discouraging” and “frustrating” struggle to get pregnant. “I think that as an audience we should be sensitive to the fact that everybody doesn’t get pregnant right away,” she said on The Real. “I think for myself I thought it would happen so easily for me and it just hasn’t happened that way.”

She is not expecting, but the former 3LW singer has been keeping busy. She took to IG to show fans how she’s been “organizing” her new home, including her massive shoe collection. “We’ve been unpacking, settling in [and] organizing during this time of #StayingatHome,” she explained in an Instagram caption on March 22.

Adrienne definitely has her work cut out for her in her new digs. She and her hubby just moved in within the past week, and her followers can’t wait for a tour. “Adrienne, I’m so ready to see the new house. Like you would think I just bought one. The excitement,” one person gushed. “Share your experience moving into a new home and why you moved. Can’t wait for your new videos!” someone else added. “Congratulations on the new home,” another commenter echoed.

It looks like Adrienne has been enjoying the quiet.