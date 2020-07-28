Everything You Need to Know About ‘After We Collided’ — Trailer, Release Date, Actors and More!

In April 2019, After hit theaters and audiences everywhere immediately became obsessed with the rocky love story. The film, based on a 2014 Anna Todd novel of the same name, follows a young woman named Tessa (played by Josephine Langford) as she falls head over heels for a bad boy named Hardin Scott (played by Hero Fiennes Tiffin).

Of course, once After hit Netflix in October of that year, the movie’s popularity skyrocketed. With that, in May 2019, the sequel, After We Collided, was finally announced and as of July 2020, we’ve got some major updates — including the official trailer, release date and more!

When does After We Collided come out?

After We Collided will be released in the U.S. on Friday, October 2. The movie will be available in theaters and on demand. After We Collided will be available in some European countries — i.e. Greece and Italy — in September. (Lucky!)

Q D Colbert/CalMaple/Kobal/Shutterstock

Who is starring in After We Collided?

Both Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Josephine Langford will be returning as Hardin and Tessa. However, some new characters and actors will be introduced — including former Disney Channel actor Dylan Sprouse as Trevor Matthews and The Vampire Diaries alum Candice King as Kimberly.

What is After We Collided about?

Based on the official trailer, it looks like Tessa and Hardin’s relationship will be put to the ultimate test in the form of two new love interests. Tessa is focused on her studies and internship at Vance Publishing. However, her (very attractive) new coworker, Trevor, won’t stop pursuing her. As for Hardin, he can be seen cozying up to a new mystery woman.

Considering After wasn’t your stereotypical fairytale romance, there’s really no telling if Hardin and Tessa will end up happily ever after or if they’ll stay broken up forever. One thing we know for certain is that After We Collided is full of plenty of steamy sex scenes.

As a result, it’s been given an R rating. The OG movie, on the other hand, was rated PG-13.

