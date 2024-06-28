Sponsored content. Life & Style receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Most pet parents can’t help but rave about their fur babies. Not only are pets the best cuddle buddies, but they unknowingly make bad days feel like a breeze. Pet parenthood comes with so much joy, but there’s no denying that pooches, no matter how beloved, leave behind a stinky smell. Whether you need to refresh a litter box or your fur baby’s in need of a bath, you can zap pet odors with the help of an air purifier.

Air purifiers are multipurpose products we recommend for everyone regardless of if you have pets or not. The home essential reduces airborne illness, improves air quality and combats lingering odors. The Airdog Pet Air Purifier is unique because it features a patented TPA technology. TPA attracts, destroys and captures airborne contaminants through a patented five-step process. It’s also 10-20 times more efficient than conventional HEPA filters!

Get the Airdog Pet Air Purifier for $699 at Airdog!

Curious about how the Airdog Pet Purifier works? First, air flows from the bottom into the pre-filter screen to collect hair, pet dander and other large particles. (The filter density has been upgraded to 444% to capture floating pet hair!) Next, emitter wires create an electric field to polarize dangerous particles. An electric field neutralizes microbes, killing 99.9% of airborne viruses and bacteria. Then the polarized plates capture charged particles to remove everything that’s not air. Lastly, the catalytic filter removes odors and releases pure, crisp and fresh-smelling air. It does this all super quietly as well, so while it works hard, you can basically forget it’s even in the room.

To put it plainly, traditional HEPA-filtered air purifiers remove the equivalent of 45 cigarettes’ worth of smoke. The Airdog TPA purifier zaps the smoke of 440 cigarettes. It’s fast too: It can clean up the air in a 300 sq. ft. room in just 10 minutes!

Airdog

Another huge plus is this purifier’s reusability and sustainability. While HEPA filters in other brands’ products need to be regularly replaced (meaning more money out of your pocket), Airdog’s TPA technology helps save you cash — while also saving the environment. Simply wash the easy-to-clean plates regularly to keep your purifier feeling fresh and performing at 100%. Every time you wash the plates, you’ll be saving 70 plastic bags — as compared to those pricey purifiers with the HEPA filter replacements. The consumables-free design is genius!

Adding to the eco-friendly aspects are the different modes. You can use Manual Mode or Sleep Mode as needed, but there’s also an auto Smart Mode that adjusts accordingly to help cut down your energy bills! Change modes with a push of a button.

So, if you’re a pet parent looking for ways to combat odors from your fur babies, air purifiers are an ideal option. The Airdog Pet Air Purifier has a five-step process and patented technology that sets it apart from the rest.

See it: Get the Airdog Pet Purifier for $699 at Airdog!