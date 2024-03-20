Please note, deals are accurate at the date of publication, March 20, 2024, but are subject to change.

Amazon and savings events go hand in hand. In the heat of the summer, you can find your favorite warm-weather items on sale for Amazon Prime Day. Later in the fall, the e-tailer hosts Prime Big Deal Days and follows up with massive holiday savings in honor of Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Christmas. Now that spring has sprung, Amazon is back with another savings event.

This time, Amazon is back with Prime Day-level deals as part of the Big Spring Sale. From March 20 through March 25, the e-tailer is offering massive discounts across all of its categories. Fashionistas and beauty enthusiasts, you can get your essential products for less. Shoppers gearing up for spring cleaning and organizing will rejoice after seeing red-hot items like robot vacuums and storage containers on sale for less than they normally are. Read ahead for our top picks.

Best Big Spring Sale Overall Deals

Best Big Spring Sale Beauty Deals

Calling all beauty enthusiasts! Whether you’re a makeup novice or an expert who knows a thing or two about key ingredients, you can get your skincare fix as part of the Big Spring Sale as well. Viral products from celebs like Emily Ratajkowski are up for grabs, while top-notch devices are on sale for prices that will make your credit card smile.

Best Big Spring Sale Fashion Deals

Spring has sprung, so it’s finally time to pack away your favorite heavy-knit sweaters and puffer jackets. Refresh your wardrobe with comfy leggings, boots and bras. Accessories like earrings, sunglasses and handbags are discounted too, so you can refresh your wardrobe from top to bottom.

Best Big Spring Sale Electronic Deals

Whether at home or on the go, you can stay up-to-date with the latest tech and electronic products. From kid-friendly tablets to noise-cancelling headphones and dash cameras for your car, you can stay entertained and protected, courtesy of discounted products during the Big Spring Sale.

Best Big Spring Sale Home & Kitchen Deals

If you’re looking to kick off a serious spring reset, take a peek at the Big Spring Sale. You can snag everything from robot vacuums to organizing tools and kitchen appliances to ensure your home stays in tip-top shape this spring and beyond.