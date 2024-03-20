50 Shockingly Good Deals in Amazon’s Big Spring Sale
Amazon and savings events go hand in hand. In the heat of the summer, you can find your favorite warm-weather items on sale for Amazon Prime Day. Later in the fall, the e-tailer hosts Prime Big Deal Days and follows up with massive holiday savings in honor of Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Christmas. Now that spring has sprung, Amazon is back with another savings event.
This time, Amazon is back with Prime Day-level deals as part of the Big Spring Sale. From March 20 through March 25, the e-tailer is offering massive discounts across all of its categories. Fashionistas and beauty enthusiasts, you can get your essential products for less. Shoppers gearing up for spring cleaning and organizing will rejoice after seeing red-hot items like robot vacuums and storage containers on sale for less than they normally are. Read ahead for our top picks.
Best Big Spring Sale Overall Deals
- LEGO Icons Succulents — originally $50, now just $40!
- Kwikset Keyless Keypad Door Auto Lock with Handle — originally $125, now just $81!
- SimPure Water Filtration Purification System — originally $370, now just $290!
- JoyJolt Claire 14oz Red Wine Glass Set — originally $42, now just $18!
- Glass Cooking Pot with Lid — originally $35, now just $25!
- Simple Modern Filtered Water Bottle — originally $33, now just $23!
- Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner — originally $469, now just $349!
- Govee Smart Light Bulbs — originally $40, now just $30!
- LILLUSORY Twisted Front Bodycon Dress — originally $47, now just $30!
Best Big Spring Sale Beauty Deals
Calling all beauty enthusiasts! Whether you’re a makeup novice or an expert who knows a thing or two about key ingredients, you can get your skincare fix as part of the Big Spring Sale as well. Viral products from celebs like Emily Ratajkowski are up for grabs, while top-notch devices are on sale for prices that will make your credit card smile.
- GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum — originally $36, now just $24!
- Olay Smooth & Renew Retinol Face Moisturizer — originally $36, now just $27!
- Vaseline Radiant X Deep Nourishment Body Cream — originally $14, now just $12!
- Beetles 23Pcs Gel Nail Polish Set — originally $36, now just $19!
- Aphrona Moonlight LED Facial Mask — originally $170, now just $145!
- EZBASICS Facial Steamer — originally $180, now just $30!
- Hicober Microfiber Hair Towel — originally $17, now just $14!
- TOCESS 8-Pack Claw Clips — originally $10, now just $8!
- CHI Original Ceramic Hair Straightener Flat Iron — originally $100, now just $70!
Best Big Spring Sale Fashion Deals
Spring has sprung, so it’s finally time to pack away your favorite heavy-knit sweaters and puffer jackets. Refresh your wardrobe with comfy leggings, boots and bras. Accessories like earrings, sunglasses and handbags are discounted too, so you can refresh your wardrobe from top to bottom.
- Gold Hoop Earrings Set — originally $15, now just $13!
- FashionPuzzle Triple Zip Small Crossbody Bag — originally $25, now just $16!
- Dokotoo Denim Shacket — originally $61, now just $40!
- La Blanca One-Piece Swimsuit — originally $125, now just $44!
- SHAPERX Fit Everybody Bodysuit — originally $50, now just $27!
- FEISEDY Retro Square Aviator Sunglasses — originally $18, now just $14!
- Amazon Essentials Women’s Lace-Up Combat Boots — originally $46, now just $19!
- CRZ YOGA Capri Leggings — originally $28, now just $22!
- Bali Women’s One Smooth U Ultra Light Bra — originally $48, now just $15!
Best Big Spring Sale Electronic Deals
INSIGNIA 50-inch 4K TV
Whether at home or on the go, you can stay up-to-date with the latest tech and electronic products. From kid-friendly tablets to noise-cancelling headphones and dash cameras for your car, you can stay entertained and protected, courtesy of discounted products during the Big Spring Sale.
- Amazon Fire 7 Kids Tablet — originally $110, now just $70!
- Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones — originally $429, now just $379!
- 5-Outlet Surge Protector Wall Charger — originally $20, now just $9!
- Google Nest Camera — originally $180, now just $140!
- Lenovo IdeaPad 1 Student Laptop — originally $300, now just $269!
- ROVE R2-4K PRO Dash Camera — originally $160, now just $90!
- OMOTON Laptop Stand for Desk — originally $30, now just $20!
- OhO Smart Glasses — originally $32, now just $10!
- Lecran Digital Camera — originally $50, now just $40!
Best Big Spring Sale Home & Kitchen Deals
If you’re looking to kick off a serious spring reset, take a peek at the Big Spring Sale. You can snag everything from robot vacuums to organizing tools and kitchen appliances to ensure your home stays in tip-top shape this spring and beyond.
- iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum — originally $275, now just $200!
- Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier — originally $250, now just $128!
- BISSELL Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner — originally $124, now just $98!
- HENCKELS Premium Quality 15-Piece Knife Set — originally $345, now just $150!
- MORENTO Humidifer — originally $200, now just $40!
- Mr. Clean Magic Eraser — originally $9, now just $6!
- Fab totes 4 Pack Clothes Storage — originally $29, now just $23!
- Electric Spin Scrubber — originally $72, now just $40!
- Shark S5003D Genius Hard Floor Cleaning System Pocket Steam Mop — originally $130, now just $110!