The time has come, dear readers. It’s officially spring break season. So many of our favorite celebrities and influencers have hit the road for fun vacations. Notable names like Charlize Theron headed to Disney World for a family-friendly vacation while Kyle Richards jetsetted to Mexico with her daughters. The fun doesn’t stop there.

Taylor Swift is one of the latest celebs to get some R&R for spring break. The Midnights singer is currently vacationing in the Bahamas with her boyfriend, Travis Kelce. The paparazzi snapped pictures of the couple holding hands last Thursday. We couldn’t help but swoon over her laid-back look. The Grammy winner wore a floral pink crop top with white shorts, a cap, and chic sandals.

Get the HYCYYFC Slippers for just $21 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 29, 2024, but are subject to change.

Of course, her look served major inspo, so we did some digging to uncover where she snagged her slides. The singer wore Marea New York’s Cruzado sandals in a light pink and green colorway. The handmade slides feature a chic braided crossover strap that we absolutely adore. Swift’s exact sandals cost $275, but if you’re looking for a more affordable option, we found a lookalike on Amazon!

These sandals are made from breathable and sweat-absorbent linen material. Your feet will stay nice and dry while you’re spending time in the great outdoors. They’re made with a quick-drying fabric so your feet won’t feel soggy if you put them on as soon as you finish going for a swim. They have a non-slip EVA sole and abrasion resistance to promote durability.

It should go without saying, but you can have so much fun with these styles. On one hand, you can strictly wear them in the house with your favorite loungewear pieces. You can also pair them with warm weather essentials like cut-off shorts and trousers. You can even pair them with flowy dresses and jumpsuits. They’re so lightweight and soft that they’re a great option for nights when you’re wearing heels and want to switch into something more comfy.

Whether you’re prepping for a spring break trip or just looking for footwear to wear around the house, you can’t go wrong with a pair of sandals. These Amazon finds look almost identical to Swift’s vacation slides!

