Spring is always an exciting time of the year. Many of us get to shed the layers we packed on during the winter. Tropical vacations and warm weather are approaching, but they haven’t arrived just yet. Frankly, this spring has been rather rainy. Cities everywhere from New York to Southern California have been on the receiving end of heavy rain showers. Yikes!

While there’s very little we can do to stop the rain, we can stock up on necessities to ensure we’re protected against unsuspected spring downpours. Right now, shoppers can snag Amazon’s bestselling rain jacket on sale for just $37!

The Bloggerlove Rain Jacket is a hit with Amazon shoppers because it’s lightweight and heavy-duty at the same time. It’s made from waterproof material and comes equipped with a fully striped lining. Don’t worry about this jacket fitting too bulky. It has a hidden adjustable drawstring to cinch your waist. Most importantly, it has a detachable hood that allows you to switch things up.

In terms of details, this jacket has two front flap pockets with buttons to secure your personal items. Your phone, keys, and wallet will be nice and dry whenever you wear this jacket. Plus, the sleeves are cuffed with elastic to provide further protection and dryness. You can snag it in 14 colors in women’s sizes S through XXL.

Like most bestsellers, this jacket has rave reviews. “This raincoat is terrific,” one five-star reviewer began. “[It] keeps you dry, has some warmth to it, [the] hood comes in handy, [it] ties at the waist if you choose.” One shopper, who is a pet parent, revealed that the “silky liner doesn’t drag” and the pockets are great for stashing dog treats during long walks. “I have more than plenty of room for hips and bending over to pick up toys etc. The zipper is plastic and glides easily even though it does not have a reverse zipper. The pockets are easy to fill with dog treats and easy to put my hand in and pull them out in a hurry.”

Spring weather is so unpredictable. Ensure you’re protected against unsuspected downpours with the help of this bestselling rain jacket.

See it: Get the Bloggerlove Rain Jacket for just $37 (originally $60) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 2, 2024, but are subject to change.