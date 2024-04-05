Life & Style has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The right pair of shoes can help elevate an ensemble. On the other hand, few things make a cute outfit go to waste quicker than painful, uncomfortable shoes. With so many shoe styles to choose from, it can be difficult to figure out which ones work best.

Popular trends worn by celebrities and influencers are a great place to start for footwear inspo. Ballet flats continue to reign supreme as an ongoing shoe trend. Right now, you can stock up on a bestselling pair of ballet flats for under $20 on Amazon! These shopper-approved shoes are available in so many colors that you’ll want to buy them in more than one color. Want the footwear scoop? Scroll ahead!

Get the Amazon Essentials Belice Flats for starting at $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 5, 2024, but are subject to change.

The Amazon Essentials Belice Flats totally live up to the hype. They have a padded insole with high-quality memory foam for added comfort. It also has a heel pillow that relieves pressure. Best of all? They’re available in regular and wide-widths in more than 30 shades.

The best thing about these trendy flats is that you can wear them anywhere. If you’re headed to weekend brunch after church service, you’ll be good to go without discomfort. Whether you’re a teacher, or a student or sit behind a desk all day, these flats also work well in office settings. Plus, you can wear them in casual environments if you’re grabbing dinner and drinks.

Shoppers have left comments raving over these “comfortable, well-made” flats. One reviewer raved they “check all the boxes for comfort, fit, versatility, durability, and affordability, making them a standout choice in the crowded market of women’s footwear.”

One customer gave a bit of detail about their background and how much these shoes fit into their lifestyle. “I’m a grad student in a field where professional dress is the norm and it’s fairly formal. Lots of suits. These are perfect. They’re attractive enough to wear to most job sites and I can toss them in a bag and swap them with heels if I need to. My feet look cute… no toe cleavage! I’ve got black, gray, and rose gold.”

Make a statement this spring, courtesy of these bestselling ballet flats. Be sure to shop now while your size is still in stock!

