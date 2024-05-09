Sponsored content. Life & Style receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Cats are so easy to love, but they’re not always easy to understand. I spend countless time with my two boys on my lap, scratching their heads and brushing their fur. We have an extremely strong bond — and yet, they keep their secrets.

Cats are known for their ability to keep illnesses concealed. But why? “Remember, when animals act sick in the wild, they get eaten,” Dr. Phil Zeltzman explains via the Pet Health Network. There are tiny signs to look out for, but even the most caring of owners can miss the symptoms.

This is where PrettyLitter comes in.

PrettyLitter Color-Changing Health Monitoring Cat Litter is a revolutionary product in the pet care industry, invented to “give cat parents peace of mind.” Its goal? To help you spot any potential abnormalities in your cat’s urinary tract ASAP.

When your cat urinates, PrettyLitter will react to the pH upon contact, immediately changing color to reveal potential health issues. Here’s the breakdown of what each color could mean:

Olive green to yellow: This indicates your cat’s urine is within the typical range. All good!

Blue: This shows there is more alkaline than normal in your cat’s urine, which may indicate a urinary tract infection.

Orange: This shows that your cat’s urine is more acidic than normal. This could indicate bladder crystals or stones.

Red: PrettyLitter does not turn red — but because of its white color, it makes blood easier to spot. If you see red, call your vet ASAP!

Amazing, right? But as a cat owner myself, I know there are still other concerns to address before we get into the subscription process. So, let’s talk silica. Instead of clay or plant-based litter, PrettyLitter uses silica gel crystals, which you may find superior for a slew of helpful reasons.

Silica gel crystals have “millions of tiny pores in each grain,” allowing them to absorb an abundance of liquid. This means less litter, lightweight bags and fewer litter box refills. They also have low dust, low tracking and advanced odor-trapping powers. The non-clumping litter also creates less work, so all you need to scoop is the poop. Less work for you!

Signing up for PrettyLitter is as easy as loving your fur baby. First, choose your number of cats. Then, choose if you want a one-month supply or a discounted three-month supply. Each is delivered with free expedited shipping in the contiguous US! You can then choose between unscented or a lotus flower scent. Feel free to add more to your cat’s wellness package here as well, such as PrettyPlease food or a Linnea Litter Box.

Then, simply input your payment and shipping information. This is where you’ll see a free Feather Teaser Wand added to your order as a nice one-time surprise! (Sorry for the spoiler.) All set! And for further peace of mind, note that there is a 30-day risk-free guarantee and you can cancel anytime!

To recap, PrettyLitter is an option for cats that could help keep them happy and healthy for a long, long time — and it just so happens to cost less than leading competitors. This litter has over 44,000 reviews and counting. Join the club today and witness the colorful magic for yourself!

