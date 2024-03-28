Life & Style has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Hair health is so tricky. All it takes is one bad dye job to turn normally luscious locks into dry, brittle strands. Rocking high-tension protective styles like braids and locs simplifies styling, but it can lead to severe breakage. Outside of styling, there are other factors like breakage and split ends that many of us struggle with. Thankfully, hair growth oils have risen as a tool to nourish strands and promote growth.

Sweet July brand owner Ayesha Curry opened up to CNN Underscored about the products she uses to keep her hair strong. The lifestyle brand founder revealed that she loves the Inala Power Potion because of the healthy benefits. “It helps with growth and [is] for edges and any [trouble] spots you may have.” Curry raved, “It’s a very effective product.”

Get the Inala Power Potion for just $55 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 28, 2024, but are subject to change.

The hair growth oil is available right now on Amazon. Best of all? It is one of many products from La La Anthony‘s Inala brand. This nourishing oil has a powerful formula to help fortify and recover hair. Pure rice water, biotin and arginine are key ingredients that work to strengthen and hydrate hair, ultimately stimulating the scalp to reduce breakage and hair loss.

For best results, push the button to fill the dropper with the oil then apply the oil directly to the scalp, focusing on trouble areas with thinning and massage the oil into the hair and style as preferred. Many hair growth oils recommend applying to freshly washed hair, this hair growth oil works on damp or dry hair.

Inala Power Potion $55 Description Hair growth oils are a great way to improve hair health. Shop this Ayesha Curry-approved oil on Amazon!

Like Curry, many Amazon shoppers have noticed simply amazing results from using this oil. “This product is by no means inexpensive but it actually works so I’m getting another bottle,” one five-star reviewer noted. “[It] lasted me about 3 months so that comes out to a couple hundred a year for more lush edges = worth it to me,” the shopper continued. “This by far exceeded my expectations and is better than another competitor.”

Hair growth oils are a helpful way to strengthen and nourish your tresses. Snag this Ayesha Curry-approved find right now on Amazon!

See it: Get the Inala Power Potion for just $55 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 28, 2024, but are subject to change.