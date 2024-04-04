Life & Style has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s that time of year again! Bust out the dusters and disinfectant sprays because spring cleaning is underway. No matter how much or how little you clean up in honor of the new season, there’s something about feeling comfortable that makes the process go by easier.

Have you ever tried cleaning in oversized sweatpants? They may feel comfy while they’re on, but we spend tons of time adjusting the waistband and trying not to trip over them. Fitted clothing, on the other hand, is such a distraction because you won’t be able to move as freely. Wiping windows and washing dishes has never been more tedious.

If you’re looking for a comfy option that delivers a full range of motion, head straight to Amazon. There’s a new two-piece set on sale that’s shot up the charts and is currently ranked as the no. 1 new release in women’s tracksuits.

Get the Trendy Queen Two-Piece Set for just $25 (originally $30) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 4, 2024, but are subject to change.

You’ll be prepared to clean up in style with the help of this short-sleeved top and folded bell-bottom pants set. Crafted from nylon and stretchy spandex, this set delivers a flattering fit. The shirt is lightly cropped to enhance the waistline while the bottoms feature the ever-trendy fold-over waistband. They have a flare-leg silhouette that won’t make you trip when sweeping or mopping.

The set comes in 10 different colors. Dark shades like black and brown are perfect in case you want to conceal the sweat you work up while moving around. It even comes in a bright pink shade for shoppers who love bright colors.

“I think it’s a great dupe for the skins set,” one five-star reviewer shared. “I love the material it feels buttery smooth and the way it fits is just perfect. [I] definitely would recommend it because I’m on my way to buy another one. Also, I’d recommend to size down.”

Another customer agreed. “I bought 2 of these and I’m obsessed with them! I’m 125, 5’5” and [I] got a small which fits like a glove. They are super flattering, the first time I wore the coffee-colored one, a guy acquaintance of mine said I looked stunning. Get the outfit,” they advised.

Upgrade your springtime cleaning wardrobe with the help of this customer-approved two-piece set.

