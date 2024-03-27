Life & Style has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Lounging on a beach with a fruity mocktail is an ideal way to spend the day, especially now that we’re in spring break season. Jet-setting to a sunny island isn’t always practical. Many of us are stuck in the hustle and bustle of busy cities and gloomy weather. That’s where tropical-scented beauty products come in. All it takes is one whiff of a scent to instantly transport many of us to sunny skies, clear blue water and delicious fruit.

Model-turned-beauty entrepreneur Hailey Bieber knows all about using tropical-scented skincare products. Back in 2016, she raved to Refinery 29 about Sol de Janeiro’s Brazilian Bum Bum cream and revealed that she uses it on her face and body. “I love this packaging, and it smells amazing. It’s like I’m on the beach. Plus, I’m obsessed with anything that has coconut oil,” she said.

Get the Sol De Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream for just $45 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 27, 2024, but are subject to change.

Almost eight years after Bieber’s interview, the moisturizer has maintained its dominance with shoppers and A-listers alike. The magic behind this moisturizer lies in its creamy formula. It’s enriched with a blend of cupuaçu butter, açaí oil and coconut oil with caffeine-rich guaraná to smooth and tighten the skin’s texture. Some shoppers even saw improvements in skin conditions like cellulite. Along with nourishing the skin, shoppers love this moisturizer because it helps enhance the fragrance of their favorite perfumes.

SOL DE JANEIRO Brazilian Bum Bum Cream $48 Description Get transported to a tropical island with the help of this Hailey Bieber-approved moisturizer.

“This stuff is magical,” one reviewer shared. “I can tell on my thighs that it has helped with toning my skin and makes cellulite look tighter and not so noticeable,” they continued. “The scent is amazing, most vanilla with a hint of salted caramel,” the shopper gushed.

Another customer saw drastic results after consistent use. “This cream lotion works sooo surprisingly amazing,” they shared. “First, the smell is incredible! I would buy it for that alone. Second, it really does what it says! It lifted my bum in a super beautiful way and made me feel so much better about my bum and cellulite,” they shared. “This is a lifesaver for sure! I also put it on my neck and it improves my jawline! So impressive!”

Whether you want to tackle skin conditions like cellulite or smell like you’re on a tropical vacation, Sol De Janeiro’s Brazilian Bum Bum Cream is a great place to start!

See it: Get the Sol De Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream for just $45 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 27, 2024, but are subject to change.