Have you heard, dear readers? Taylor Swift‘s tropical vacation with her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, has broken the Internet yet again! Days after leaving shoppers inspired to recreate her laidback vacay style, the Midnights singer is back with more inspo coming straight out of the Bahamas. Quite frankly, we just can’t get enough!

Just like the last time, the paparazzi snapped secret shots of Swift and the Kansas City Chiefs star holding hands together. This time, they were spotted rocking chic swimwear as they played around in the ocean. Kelce wore a pair of blue trousers with a swirling print while Swift rocked a stunning yellow two-piece bikini and blacked-out cat-eye sunglasses.

The deets on the Grammy winner’s exact bikini haven’t been confirmed, but that left us with a fun task at hand. We searched through dozens of pages on Amazon until we stumbled across a near spot-on dupe for Swift’s look. Best of all? It’s on sale for just $22!

Get the Zaful Tie-Front Two-Piece Bikini for just $22 (originally $25) on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 1, 2024, but are subject to change.

Just like T-Swift’s bikini, this two-piece features a bright yellow top with a tie-front attachment. This Amazon find also has an underwire to deliver a sculpted and supported look across the chest. It also has removable padding. Unlike Swift’s bikini bottoms, Zaful’s bottoms come with a ruched tie side detailing, so shoppers can make the waist as thin as they’d like. However, both bottoms share a smooth, seamless design we love.

If you were wondering, this swimsuit is a hit. Amazon reviewers shared their experience with the suit in detailed reviews. “I was a little skeptical about this swimsuit at first, but when it arrived, I was very pleased,” one reviewer shared. “It fits very nicely and isn’t too showy. I recommend this if you’re going on trips or vacations,” they added.

“The top makes me feel like a Greek goddess and the bottoms are pretty and colorful,” another reviewer shared. “[It] fits great and stays put for the most part.” The shopper who confirmed they were a size 12/14 complimented the brand too. “Zaful always has great quality suits and they’re definitely worth the small price tag.”

Whether you’re heading on a sunny spring break trip or stocking up ahead of summer, snag this two-piece yellow bikini that looks just like one worn by Taylor Swift.

