Spring is hands down one of our favorite times of the year. Sunny skies, blooming flowers, and amazing weather are the perfect recipe after a winter filled with frosty snow and single-digit temps. We get to ditch heavyweight jackets in favor of thin shackets and cozy Uggs for flip-flops and sandals. With all the things there are to adore about spring, there are some things that give us a hard time. Enter seasonal allergies.

From dust to allergies and dander from our precious pooches, there are so many particles floating in the air in our homes. If you experience seasonal allergies or sinus issues, then you all just how important it is to keep the air in your home clear of those harmful particles. The last thing any of us want is watery eyes, runny noses, and constant sneezing. Not to mention sinus headaches are enough to make you close all of the blinds and hibernate until it’s over. Luckily, Amazon has an air purifier on sale that’s perfect for up to 1110 square feet!

Get the Levoit Air Purifier for just $110 (originally $140) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 8, 2024, but are subject to change.

The Levoit Air Purifier is a spring time musthave. This high-performance air purifier delivers fresh air in minutes. It cleans the air and conserves energy while trapping airborne pet fur and large particles. It’s compact and sleek and comes with a HEPA Sleep Mode that includes quiet fan speeds so your beauty rest isn’t impacted by your quest for clean air.

Along with a washable pre-filter, this air purifier is equipped with a smart Wifi connection that allows shoppers to monitor and control the purifier’s settings. It is compatible with third-party voice assistants too.

If you were wondering, this red-hot purifier lives up to the hype. “I recently purchased the Levoit Air Purifier for my home, and I have been extremely pleased with its performance. This air purifier is a sleek and stylish unit that not only looks great in my living room but also effectively cleans the air in my home,” one five-star customer wrote. “One of the things I love most about the Levoit Air Purifier is its powerful filtration system,” they added. “I have noticed a significant improvement in air quality since using this air purifier, especially as someone who suffers from allergies.”

Keep dust and other particles at bay with the help of an air purifier. Your allergies and sinuses will thank you later!

