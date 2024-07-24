Sponsored content. Life & Style receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Summer is here and we’re so excited to have some fun in the sun. No matter if we’re on a luxurious vacation or a laid-back road trip, we want to look and feel our best while we’re doing it. That means rocking a fierce hairstyle. If you’re on the hunt for new hair inspo, Luvme Hair has a slew of chic wigs that look just like hairstyles worn by A-listers like Angela Bassett, Beyoncé, Naomi Osaka and more.

The influencer-loved brand has a slew of human hair wigs and hair products that simplify the styling process no matter how familiar you are with styling wigs. Pre-styled glueless finds and headband wigs are easy and breezy options for newbies. All you have to do is take it out of the box, put it on and you’ll be good to go. It’s just that simple. On the other hand, Luvme Hair offers full lace wigs and styles that have to be customized for more advanced shoppers.

The brand has even teamed up with stylist to the stars, John Novotny to create chic styles for celebs like Kehlani and Julia Fox. Best of all? There are so many styles, textures and designs to choose from. Sleek bobs, layered cuts and braided styles just scratch the surface of the wigs Luvme Hair offers!

Are you on the hunt for a new style to rock this summer? We’ve rounded up several Luvme Hair wigs that look like spot-on recreations of trending celeb styles. Read ahead for more deets. Just don’t be surprised if you end up snagging multiple wigs at once.

Cascading Curls

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

Niecy Nash was an absolute stunner at this year’s BET Awards. She hit the blue carpet with flowy tresses that were a breezy and lightweight dream. Recreate her airy look with a layered body wave wig.

Starting at $119.94!

Colorful Coils

Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Tennis champion Naomi Osaka sported a colorful brown and blonde look as she shot a commercial in New York City. A curly wig with deep chocolate and rich gold highlights checks off all the boxes!

Starting at $147.92!

Sleek Curls

Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage

Angela Bassett is known for switching up her glorious mane. A silky frontal wig allows for endless styles!

Starting at $209.90!

Ginger Spice

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Wigs are so fun because you can test out different colors and cuts without making a longterm commitment to one style. Kehlani rocked a bold ginger ‘do that’s perfect for summer. A colored wig can achieve the sunstational style without damaging your hair.

Starting at $219.90!

Bold Blonde

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Speaking of colored styles, we’d be remiss not to find a dupe for the iconic blonde color Beyoncé used to usher in her Cowboy Carter era. This 613-colored wig is a spot-on match for her shade and delivers equally stunning curls and waves.

Starting at $269.90!

Loving these locks? Let Luvme Hair refresh your style in a snap. Channel your favorite celebs or create a memorable ‘do that’s all your own. We hope the above picks can help supercharge your wig journey — this is just the beginning!

