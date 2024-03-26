Life & Style has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If there’s one A-lister we can count on to give us the beauty scoop, it’s Sofia Richie. For years, the model and socialite has used social media to share the products she can’t live without. From oil-absorbing blotting sheets to hydrating cuticle oil, the expectant mother-to-be knows all the latest and greatest products to fit your needs no matter what.

It’s been a long time coming for Richie, who has more than 14 million followers split between Instagram and TikTok. In May 2020, she posted an Instagram selfie channeling spa-level vibes in a face mask, blacked-out sunnies and a face mask while holding a cold drink. She even captioned it, “What’s for breakfast?” After some digging, we discovered she was wearing the LOOPS Sunrise Service Brightening Hydrogel Face Mask. Right now, Richie’s oldie-but-goodie beauty rec is on sale for 19% off!

The LOOPS Sunrise Service Brightening Hydrogel Face Mask looks cool because of its vibrant yellow shade, but it delivers impressive results as well. Made in South Korea, this dermatologist-approved face mask combats post-sleep dryness, brightens skin and protects against free radical damage. You’ll absolutely want to pull this out after a late night to keep your skin awake and refreshed.

Vitamin-rich pumpkin extract is the key ingredient that helps this mask depuff and combat signs of fatigue. Baobab oil hydrates and refreshes skin. The mask is also enriched with white flower complex to brighten and refresh tired-looking skin. Last but not least, there’s a probiotic blend that boosts antioxidant activity to protect the skin from stress caused by smoke and smog.

“These are great for my skin,” one five-star customer wrote before opening up about how it helps soothe hormonal breakouts. “To add to the problems, my chin is a major breakout zone for me around my period. These help soothe and nourish those trouble spots. “These hydrogel masks are awesome and I love that the masks are two-piece as they fit the face perfectly,” another reviewer noted. “The serum on the mask is not too runny or dripping but just right.”

Long nights happen to the best of us. If you don’t want your skin to look like all the fun you’ve had the night before, snag this Sofia Richie-approved face mask for an easy fix now!

