Calling all makeup enthusiasts! Quick question — have you ever painted on layers of your favorite beauty products only to notice oil seeping through a few hours later? This phenomenon happens to the best of us, and while there’s no way to successfully stop our skin’s oil production, there are some steps you can take to get rid of pesky oil without disrupting the rest of your makeup. Enter oil blotting sheets!

These lightweight sheets help reduce shine when you’re on the go. They absorb excess oil to mattify the skin without the help of powders that often leave a cakey finish. Model and TikTok sensation Sofia Richie is a huge fan of oil blotting sheets. On Tuesday, February 27, the excited mother-to-be shared a video of her pregnancy essentials and Tatcha Aburatorigami Blotting Papers topped the list as one of the staples she “cannot function without.”

Richie, who is currently seven months pregnant, revealed that her pregnancy has changed her skin. “My skin has been so oily ever since I found out I was pregnant. So I travel around with these and I just, like, blot my skin. It kind of, like, helps me [with] not having 20 layers of powder on my face by the end of the day. So these are a lifesaver.”

Richie isn’t alone in her love of these oil-blotting sheets: Over 400 verified Amazon shoppers have purchased this 30-pack in the past month! They’re made from 100% natural abaca leaf and gold flakes to softly absorb excess oil. These sheets are also enriched with 23-karat gold to add a subtle gleam to the skin.

Savvy shoppers shared their thoughts on the sheets. “I absolutely love these papers! They don’t remove my makeup,” one five-star customer wrote. “They remove the oil and make my skin look flawless,” the shopper added before offering further tips. “You can use both sides of the paper so one piece will cover your whole face, and then some.”

If you’re a beauty enthusiast with oily skin or notice oil seeping through your makeup throughout the day, oil blotting sheets are the perfect tool to help combat this pesky problem. The Tatcha Aburatorigami Blotting Papers quickly absorb oil without altering your makeup. Best of all? You can snag them on Amazon for just $14.

