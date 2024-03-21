Life & Style has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s hard to believe, but celebrities are just like us. They relax and unwind with their loved ones while catching up on their favorite films and television shows, just like we do. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Kyle Richards hosted a “shop and tell” Amazon Live event, where she shared the favorite things she uses whenever she’s hosting a watch party.

Along with answering questions about the RHOBH reunion, Richards gushed about everything from tech products to fashion essentials she loves most. A tried-and-true beauty enthusiast, the reality star also gushed about her favorite makeup and skincare products.

Richards revealed that she is a fan of Tatcha’s Kissu Lip Mask. Luckily for us, the celeb-approved treatment is available on sale right now during Amazon’s Big Spring Sale. ICYMI: From March 20 through March 25, Amazon is offering major discounts on products across every category. If you want to learn more about how Richards keeps her lips supple and nourished, read ahead for the beauty scoop.

Get the Tatcha Kissu Lip Mask for just $23 (originally $29) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 21, 2024, but are subject to change.

The Tatcha Kissu Lip Mask is a peach-scented overnight lip treatment that plumps and softens lips. It features a soft, jelly-like texture and melts into the lips to nourish and lock in moisture. The leave-on treatment is enriched with nourishing squalane and Japanese peach to fill fine lines and wrinkles.

For best results, massage a generous amount of the jelly treatment onto clean dry lips and leave on. It can be used at any time, but applying before bed is ideal. According to Tatcha, 100% of 40 participants in a clinical study experienced an improvement in the overall condition of their lips.

Tatcha Kissu Lip Mask Final Sale: $23 $29 Description Kyle Richards swears by this overnight lip mask. Shop it while it's on sale for 20% off during Amazon's Big Spring Sale.

Like Richards, savvy Amazon shoppers love this treatment. “As someone who chronically bites her lips, I needed something that would moisturize my lips, keep them soft, and prevent myself from peeling off any dried skin,” one skeptical shopper wrote. “This lip mask proved to be one that was well worth the money spent. I applied it before I went to bed and woke up 8 hours later with my lips feeling soft and conditioned,” the five-star reviewer gushed.

Another customer revealed they saw significant improvements despite having several health conditions. “I have multiple health conditions, including a few autoimmune, which causes dry chapped lips,” they began. The shopper revealed they are currently on their second jar of the treatment because it keeps their lips “soft, smooth and plump.”

If you experience dryness or chapped lips, overnight treatments are helpful tools to hydrate and soften. This Kyle Richards-approved option has left Amazon shoppers equally impressed. Snag this nourishing treatment while it’s still on sale for 20% off during the Big Spring Sale!

See it: Get the Tatcha Kissu Lip Mask for just $23 (originally $29) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 21, 2024, but are subject to change.