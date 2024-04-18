Sponsored content. Life & Style receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Now that spring has sprung, many of us are battling through a serious bout with seasonal allergies. Everything from pollen to dust and pet dander leads to watery eyes, a stuffy nose, headaches and drowsiness. Itchy, runny eyes and painful sinuses are the last things we want to encounter as we gear up for spring’s sunny skies.

Air purifiers are a helpful tool in removing harmful allergens from the air, subsequently alleviating allergy symptoms. But that’s not all. Along with combatting seasonal allergies, air purifiers remove viruses and pollutants from the air, making them perfect for any shopper, whether they experience seasonal allergies or not.

Kiki Pure

Get the Kiki Pure A2 Air Purifier for just $40 at Kiki Pure!

If you’re looking to take your quest for cleaner air on the go, you should check out the Kiki Pure A2 Air Purifier. The lightweight filtration system covers up to 150 square feet. weighs less than one pound and is 5 1/2 inches tall. The compact aluminum design is so sleek and looks like a minimalist-approved household item. Shoppers say it’s perfect for small spaces like a home office, car or even near litter boxes. The magic behind this customer-approved find lies in its advanced filter technology.

The advanced HEPA 13 filtration captures tiny dust particles, smoke from tobacco, pollen, mold spores and so much more. It has an activated carbon filter to remove household odors, smoke and harmful gases like formaldehyde and benzene. It also comes with UV sterilization to neutralize airborne particles. The touch-control purifier has two fan speeds and a 12-hour battery life. It has a pre-installed USB-C cable and comes in Rose Gold, Graphite Grey, and Silver.

To use it, all you have to do is press the on/off button at the top of the unit — and you’re good to go. You can use the same button to toggle fan speeds. Maintaining this air purifier isn’t expensive either. Shoppers can snag replacement filters on sale for just $14 (originally $18) at Kiki Pure.

Whether you experience extreme allergies each spring or are looking to banish household odors, you can’t go wrong with an air purifier. The Kiki Pure A2 Air Purifier is a helpful tool that removes everything from pollen to harmful gases from the air.

Get the Kiki Pure A2 Air Purifier for just $40 at Kiki Pure!