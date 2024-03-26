Life & Style has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

As a fashionista with thick thighs, I’m all too familiar with the struggle of finding jeans that fit comfortably. In the unlikely event I find a pair that sits perfectly on my waist, hips and thighs, I’m left worrying about how well they will hold up over time. I can’t count how many times I’ve been excited about new denim only for holes to form in the inner thighs due to friction and rubbing.

Unsuccessful rounds of trial and error come with a hefty price tag, but finding the best jeans for thick thighs is worth the headache. Like any fashion search, I began on Amazon. The ‘Zon has a lengthy list of denim with detailed reviews from shoppers dishing on the comfort, fit and affordability. I rounded up a few of my favorite jeans for thick thighs along with customer-approved options with thousands of reviews! Scroll ahead for our top picks.

High-Waist Jeans for Thick Thighs

1. Our Absolute Favorite: When it comes to denim, I love a stretchy, high-waist moment. These skinny jeans are made from mash-up of cotton-blend denim and high stretch so you can move around without feeling restricted.

2. We Also Love: If you live for an oversized moment, you’ll want to check out these dark denim boyfriend jeans. They’re a relaxed fit so you can wear them comfortably with everything from booties to sneakers

3. We Can’t Forget: Warning — curves ahead! These jeans are made from super-stretchy material to accentuate curves.

4. Bonus: Fashionistas who like button-up jeans, your time has come! These skinny jeans come with button-up detailing and curve-enhancing fabric to lift the booty.

5. The More, The Merrier: These jeans are so comfy, you’ll want to snag them in at least two of the 40 different shades they come in. They’re just that chic!

Mid-Rise Jeans for Thick Thighs

6. Distressed Vibes: These jeans are perfect for shoppers who dig distressed denim. These loose-fitting jeans feature frayed cut-outs along the thigh and knee. Oh, and the cuffed hemline is a chic touch!

7. Sweet Shape: There’s no denying it, you need a pair of Levi’s jeans in your collection. These jeans come with built-in shapewear that provides tummy control and an innovative stretch that doesn’t lose shape.

8. Button Waisted: Fashionistas who love a boot moment will swoon over these boyfriend pants. The mid-waist, button-hem pants come in a chic bootcut silhouette.

9. Everyday Wear: You won’t be able to put these pants away! They’re so comfy and versatile that you can wear them with a crop top and sandals during the warm months and rock ’em with an oversized sweater and booties when it’s cold.

10. Last But Not Least: Everyone needs at least one pair of all-black denim pants. This Riders by Lee option has more than 6,500 perfect five-star ratings from shoppers raving about how flattering they are and how well they fit.