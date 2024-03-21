Life & Style has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The beginning of a season always ushers in a spirit of newness. Something about a new season just inspires us to try new things, go to new places and wear new clothes. If you want to change up your wardrobe in honor of spring, head straight to Amazon.

From March 20 through March 25, you can snag your favorite fashion items on sale during the Amazon Big Spring Sale. We’ve rounded up our favorite shirts, pants, shoes and accessories available right now with discounted price tags. Shop our top picks ahead!

Tops

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Oh, the places you’ll go in this 3/4 sleeve shirt. The powdery blue shade and square-neck silhouette are two of the standout features we love the most.

2. We Also Love: Use this cap-sleeve sweater to channel rich mom vibes this spring. The high-quality fabric and striped pattern give it an elevated flair.

3. We Can’t Forget: Sales are the perfect opportunity to stock up on basics. This bestselling T-shirt will make a versatile addition to anyone’s wardrobe because you can dress it up or down.

4. Bonus: This ShaperX bodysuit combines the compression of shapewear with the versatility of basics. You’ll be able to style this comfy and stretchy find with several options.

5. Extra: Enter your girl boss era with the help of this classy blazer. It comes in 15 different shades and you’ll want to grab it in at least two colors.

Bottoms & Two-Piece Sets

6. Sophisticated Slay: Deliver effortlessly polished vibes, courtesy of this versatile two-piece set. The knit top features a drop shoulder silhouette and comes with a side slit, high-low hem. The pants have an elastic waistband and flowy wide-leg hem.

7. Work It Out: Whether you’re heading to a workout class or running errands, you’ll be ultra comfy in these bestselling joggers.

8. Do It Big in Denim: High-quality denim typically comes with a hefty price tag. These Democracy jeans have an elastic band and mesh panels to shape the body. Plus, they’re made from durable, high-quality fabric that lasts multiple washes.

9. Satin Dreams: This silky two-piece pajama set from Ekouaer will ensure that you get your beauty rest in style.

Shoes & Accessories

10. Shapewear Essential: Get the ultimate tummy control with the help of these shapewear shorts. This mid-rise shaper comes with four plastic bones on the waistband to prevent rolling down and help correct posture. It’s made from stretchy and compressing fabric to shape the midsection and lift the booty area.

11. Versatile Vibes: Now that spring has sprung, it’s officially open-toe season. These two strap, square-toe sandals are an undeniable slay. Pair these shoes with cargo pants and an oversized collared blouse for a street-style approved slay. In contrast, you can dress them up with classy wide-leg trousers and a cap-sleeve sweater to channel the quiet luxury aesthetic.

12. Bikini Bottoms: Everyone, and we do mean everyone, needs underwear. This six-pack set is made from stretchy and breathable fabric to ensure maximum comfort.

13. Last But Not Least: Is your sock drawer filled with mismatched pairs? This 10-pack set is the perfect way to restock your collection with cute and comfy options for spring.