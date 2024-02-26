Life & Style has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Dry January may have come and gone, but mocktails are here to stay. Alcohol-free drink alternatives have been picking up steam on social media for some time, but they’re having the ultimate moment right now. “Sleepy girl” recipes have taken over TikTok to help social media users improve their quality of rest. Meanwhile, A-listers like Blake Lively have even joined the trend, crafting yummy booze-free drink alternatives. If there’s a cocktail you love, there are alcohol-free dupes that taste equally as delicious.

Summer House star Mya Allen lives for a good mocktail. The chef and reality starlet recently appeared in an Amazon Live, where she whipped up two tasty alcohol-free mocktails alongside matchmaking expert Devyn Simone. Allen revealed that she would be using the Peach Mango Splash Multivitamin from MaryRuth to create a tropical-inspired mocktail. Shoppers in the Live chat asked which multivitamin flavor Allen liked the most, and she shared a candid explanation: “I’m sticking with the peach mango [flavor]. To me, I’m a tropical girl. I like the flavor of mango, especially, so I’m always reaching for something mango.”

The MaryRuth Peach Multivitamin Multimineral Supplement is more than just a yummy mocktail essential. It features so many helpful nutrients, which promote hair and skin health. Enriched with Lustriva and Chromium Picolinate, this liquid supplement promotes hair growth, supports healthy skin and improves the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. MaryRuth’s claims the supplement is clinically shown to improve hair growth and increase hair thickness in women in as little as three weeks.

If you want to take a page out of Allen’s book, you can mix two tablespoons of the supplement into your favorite juice for a refreshing mocktail. You can even take it alone during your normal supplement routine or mix it with water, smoothies or your favorite sorbet. The options are endless!

Over 42,000 shoppers left detailed reviews about their experience using the supplement — it even went viral on TikTok. One five-star reviewer claimed that this supplement has made noticeable changes within their family. “The vitamins have been awesome for our family, especially since my son cannot have regular vitamins with his braces,” one shopper shared. “I plan on buying this for as long as it is available.”

Another shopper called it was “multidimensional product product” that helped them grow long, strong hair. According to the shopper, this supplement “is delicious and improves your overall well-being. It helps diminish fine lines and adds growth to your hair. I was having hair fall [out] due to stress. This product restored my hair and confidence.”

Whether you’re whipping up a mocktail like Allen or simply looking for a new supplement to add to your lineup, this multivitamin multimineral supplement is a great place to start. Enjoy!

