Have you ever watched a product go viral on social media and wondered if it’s truly worth the hype? If the answer is yes, you are not alone. Just like us, our favorite celebrities and influencers may be slightly skeptical after seeing a product blow up online.

Case in point: Nicola Peltz Beckham. While the water bottle wars waged across social media (and IRL too), the New York native was apprehensive about getting in on the trend. During a chat with The Strategist, the Lola director explained how she turned from a Stanley Cup skeptic into a believer after receiving one as a gift from her mother.

According to Peltz Beckham, she “absolutely made fun” of her mother after receiving it. “I was like, I’m never going to bring that thing anywhere with me,” she joked. “That’s so embarrassing.” She quickly changed her tune. “Now I’m that person who can’t go anywhere without it.” What a drastic turnaround!

If you’re wondering about the hype surrounding these cult-classic tumblers, we’ve got you covered. The Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Insulated Tumbler is a number one bestseller on Amazon. The product comes equipped with double wall vacuum insulation, to keep drinks hot or cold for hours on end — seriously! One TikTok user’s car caught on fire and her Stanley Tumbler was the only thing that survived. Best of all? The ice she had in her cup was still intact.

Along with keeping beverages at your preferred temperature, the cup rotates to three different positions courtesy of a FlowState lid. That means you can quickly switch from a splash-resistant straw opening to a drink opening and a leak-resistant full-cover top. It also comes equipped with a grip handle!

The sleek and functional cup comes in 38 shades and patterns, including Peltz Beckham’s gray hue. Along with an extensive color selection, this tumbler comes in 14, 20, 30, 40 and 64 ounces, which is ideal for those who want to up their water intake.

The support for this cup doesn’t just end with celebrities like Peltz Beckham. Savvy Amazon shoppers are just as impressed — over 1,000 customers purchased the tumbler in the past month, and nearly 42,000 reviewers left perfect five-star ratings.

“This thing keeps my water cold and if I have something hot in there it keeps it hot,” one buyer raved. “It’s perfect for long car rides and all sorts of things. It’s not as heavy as people claim it to be. This is an amazing cup and should be bought by everyone,” they wrote.

Whether you’re looking to snap up the latest viral product or you’re dedicated to drinking more water, this insulated tumbler just may be the ideal option for you.

