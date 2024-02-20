Life & Style has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Social media has made it increasingly easier for fans to connect with their favorite celebrities and influencers. For makeup enthusiasts, it’s provided the ideal opportunity to learn more about star-approved beauty routines. So many popular social media personalities regularly share Get Ready with Me videos, where they discuss the products they use when headed to different events like movie premieres, date nights and even when preparing for bed.

Last January, Alabama Barker posted a highly anticipated YouTube tutorial, where she applied a full face of glamorous makeup. The 18-year-old demonstrated her entire routine, from brows to setting spray, and even explained the way she applies the products. She started off strong, explaining that the first step in her beauty routine involves the eyebrows. She went on to reveal that she uses the Kosas Brow Pop Eyebrow Pencil. “I’ve really been loving it,” she said. According to the influencer — and stepdaughter of Kourtney Kardashian — she fills in the ends of her brows and “won’t touch the front.” “It’s not my thing, not my mojo. I’m not a big fan,” she confessed.

If you’re a fan of Barker’s brows, scroll ahead for more on the celeb-loved brow pencil!

Get the Kosas Brow Pop Eyebrow Pencil for just $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 20, 2024, but are subject to change.

This retractable brow pencil is beyond easy to use. It’s dual-sided and features a triangular-tipped pencil one on one end, and a spoolie brush to set your brows in place on the other end. The triangular tip can be used on the thin and thick sides to fill in your brows to the desired shape. If you like them full, use the thick side to draw on a larger shape. The thin side is perfect for creating precise, feathered hair-like strokes!

Formulated with a rich pigment, this brow pencil delivers long-wearing results without fading, smudging or transferring. It’s also enriched with castor oil and other nourishing ingredients to protect and support brow health. Plus, it’s cruelty-free and vegan, making it dreamy for beauty enthusiasts with sensitive skin.

“This is the bomb for eyebrow pencils. I’ll use it forever” one five-star shopper wrote. “Most importantly it is non-toxic so I feel good about adding it with my other non-toxic makeup but not sacrificing quality or performance. [I’m] hooked for life.” After “searching for the perfect brow pencil,” another reviewer claimed that it ended up being the “perfect size” for their brow size and shape.

Whether you’re a beauty novice or a pro-level enthusiast, you can never go wrong with a long-lasting brow pencil. Snag Alabama Barker’s go-to brow pencil right now on Amazon!

