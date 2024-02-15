There’s nothing like the glow of a freshly painted manicure against radiant, hydrated nailbeds. All it takes is one look and you’ll want to pose for Instagram-worthy selfies to put your new set on display. If you live for the way your nails shine after a new mani, you stock up on products like cuticle oil to maintain your hand health once you leave the salon.

Sofia Richie is one of TikTok’s go-to girlies for all things minimalist fashion and beauty, and now she’s spearheading a new trend. The mother-to-be posted a video on TikTok discussing her journey into nail care. “I feel like I haven’t done a nail TikTok in a really long time… and now that I’m thinking about it, I don’t think I’ve ever done a nail TikTok, so here we go,” she said. The model mentioned that she was a “gel girlie through and through,” but she decided to a break. “So my plan is, I’m going to not wear gels for two weeks,” she explained.

Get the Essie On-A-Roll Apricot Cuticle Nail Oil for just $13 (originally $15) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 15, 2024, but are subject to change.

Richie, an ambassador for iconic nail brand Essie, used several products from the legacy label to repair her nails. After painting on the nail strengthener, the 25-year-old applied Essie’s Apricot Cuticle Nail Oil. “I am a psycho about cuticles,” she joked before explaining how to use the product. “You just take it and roll it right onto your cuticles. I like to put oil on my cuticles before I go to bed and when I wake up in the morning just to keep them hydrated.” If you’re ready to embark on a healthy nail journey, scroll ahead for the beauty tea!

Get the Essie On-A-Roll Apricot Cuticle Nail Oil for just $13 (originally $15) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 15, 2024, but are subject to change.

Get ready for your nails to glow up. This cuticle oil features a fast-absorbing formula to hydrate and condition nail beds. It may not seem important, but if you’ve ever felt the pain of a hangnail, you should try a cuticle oil ASAP — keeping your nailbeds hydrated is key to preventing them. This oil is enriched with nourishing apricot kernel and jojoba oil to condition and soften the skin. For best use, roll the apricot cuticle oil onto your nailbeds after your morning and nighttime skincare routines.

Five-star Amazon reviewers claim they depend on this oil. “This winter especially has been rough on my hands and especially [my] cuticles,” one customer noted. “I keep a bottle of this next to my bed, and in the living room. I even splurged and have a roller ball bottle in my purse! Keeps [my] cuticles soft and nails healthy. [It] smells lovely but not strong or artificial. [It] makes all the difference.”

Every trend Sofia Richie touches turns to gold — use this viral cuticle oil to maintain and improve your nail health!

Get the Essie On-A-Roll Apricot Cuticle Nail Oil for just $13 (originally $15) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 15, 2024, but are subject to change.