Alix Earle is one of TikTok’s most prominent superstars. Her Get Ready With Me videos rack up millions of views, and it’s easy to see why. Her personality, transparency about her skincare journey and easily accessible products are a hit with eager supporters, who are ready to spend their coins on her recommendations.

In December, she attended the Louis Vuitton and Frank Gehry showcase during the Miami Art Basel. Her MUA for the day, Joanne Marchevsky, shared the tools she used to prep the New Jersey native’s skin on Instagram. In case you want to upgrade your routine, one of the wildly popular products she used is on sale right now on Amazon!

Get the Solawave 4-in-1 Facial Wand and Renew Complex Serum Bundle for just $71 (originally $140) at Amazon. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 13, 2024, but are subject to change.

The Solawave 4-in-1 Facial Wand and Renew Complex Serum Bundle is a two-piece set your skin will thank you for. The influencer-approved wand relies on safe, non-invasive galvanic current to boost the absorption of creams and serums. The tool also features red light therapy to rejuvenate skin and fade discoloration. Even better? It targets skincare woes, including fine lines, crow’s feet and wrinkles. Plus, the wand delivers a warming sensation and a facial massage to depuff the skin and increase circulation and radiance on the face and neck.

The two-piece bundle also features a nourishing serum that’s formulated with soothing aloe vera, calming blue tansy and plumping hyaluronic acid to enhance the efficacy of the Solawave Wand. Basically, it’s an all-around win!

“This product is so great,” It is such a nice feeling to use in the winter months because it does warm up your skin,” one five-star Amazon reviewer shared. “I’ve only been using it for a few months, but I noticed a difference in the tightness of my skin. The serum is also super nice and it goes on smoothly.” Another shopper raved this bundle is “seriously the best thing ever.” The shopper couldn’t help but gush over the luxurious experience. “I feel like I get a spa day every time I use this. [It] does what is says it’ll do if used regularly.”

Treat your skin to an influencer-approved glow-up, courtesy of this skincare bundle. Snag this red-hot deal while supplies last ASAP!

