Ask any beauty maven, and they will tell you that skin prep is the key to a flawless makeup application. Cleansers, moisturizers and serums work together to create a flawless base, which improves the appearance and longevity of your makeup. Serums and toners refresh the skin and minimize the appearance of pores, which is helpful too. Plus, it helps makeup blend in more easily. Devices, like skincare wands, are secret weapons expert beauty enthusiasts use to improve the appearance of makeup.

Last December, everyone’s favorite TikTok influencer, Alix Earle, headed to the Louis Vuitton and Frank Gehry showcase during the Art Basel. Celebrity makeup artist Joanne Marchevksy shared a post on Instagram, documenting the tools she used to prep the mega-influencer’s skin before the big night. Of the many products featured in the post, eagle-eyed fans noticed that she included the Solawave 4-in-1 Skincare Wand.

If you want to treat your skin to a glow-up that’s approved by the 22-year-old “Get Ready With Me” sensation, you can snag the skincare wand on Amazon now!

Some skincare tools demand extended periods for treatment, but this non-invasive tool requires five minutes of use per day, three times a week to reduce the appearance of dark circles and blemishes, plus smooth out wrinkles, fine lines and crow’s feet. The wand relies on light-enabled currents to rejuvenate the skin and promote better absorption of skincare products. It also uses therapeutic warmth to soothe skin and a facial massage feature to reduce puffiness and promote radiance.

Using the skincare wand is pretty straightforward. Wash with a gentle, balancing cleanser and lukewarm water to cleanse and prep your skin. Apply a thin layer of your favorite serum and glide the wand across your face in an upward and outward motion, covering the forehead, cheeks, under the eyes, jaw, neck and upper lip.

Get the Solawave 4-in-1 Skincare Wand for $169 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 8, 2024, but are subject to change.

Just like Earle, verified Amazon shoppers are incredibly excited about this skincare wand. “I thought it was just hype,” one skeptical shopper admitted before mentioning, “I bought the serum too which I thought was sketchy but they are all amazing.” The satisfied reviewer noted, “I have color pigmentation around my cheek it looks amazing now. There’s [a] huge difference than before. I love it.”

Another customer called it “an exceptional skincare tool.” According to the buyer, the Solawave Wand “has quickly become an essential part of my skincare routine, and I can’t stop raving about it.” The shopper went on to say, “The four different functions make it incredibly versatile. I can use it to cleanse, moisturize, massage, and even help with my serums’ absorption. It’s like having a mini-spa experience right in my own home.” What’s better than that?

