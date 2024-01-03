No matter how advanced or minimal your routine is, cleansing your face is one skincare step which everyone should do at least once daily. Now that 2024 is here, many of us are set on knocking out goals like improving skincare concerns and preserving our coins through budget all in the name of New Year’s resolutions.

If achieving clear, radiant skin tops your list, maybe you should try out a new cleanser. The right cleanser washes away dirt, debris and other buildup which contributes to clogged pores, breakouts and the dark marks acne scarring often leave behind.

Get the Kiehl’s Midnight Recovery Botanical Cleansing Oil for just $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 3, 2024, but are subject to change.

Last June, actor and director Eva Longoria opened up to Glamour about her beauty routine and dished on the products she uses to achieve the radiant glow she’s known for. Opening up about her beauty secrets, Desperate Housewives star said, “I only use a cleanser at night; I don’t cleanse in the morning. I think there’s a such thing as over cleansing.”

Instead, she uses a cleansing balm and a muslin cloth to remove makeup and exfoliate. Once she’s done, Longoria said that she washes her face with Kiehl’s Midnight Recovery Botanical Cleansing Oil. This lightweight cleanser may very well become your favorite beauty product. Read on for the skincare scoop!

The reason this gentle cleanser works so well is that it’s formulated with a blend of botanical oils which help melt away the most stubborn makeup and keep pores clear of the gunk and buildup that often leads to breakouts. Skincare enthusiasts with acne-prone skin may have met their match!

The essential oil cleanser turns into a milky consistency when combined with water. It fights to remove impurities without drying out the skin, which is a huge plus during the winter months.

Aside from cleansing, this celeb-approved product also hydrates the skin. Even better? The light lavender scent delivers an aromatic experience which helps you unwind at the end of a busy day. If you’re sensitive to fragrances, the addition of lavender may make you a bit skeptical about testing it out. However, the scent is subtle, and just light enough to get the job done without causing any irritation.

Get a jump-start on your skincare-related resolutions when you try out Kiehl’s Midnight Recovery Botanical Cleansing Oil. You’ll snag tons of rest and relaxation all the while keeping your skin clear and hydrated!

