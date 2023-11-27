Don’t Miss These Major Cyber Monday Deals — Starting at Just $4!
Life & Style Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
The clock is ticking! You only have half a day left to take advantage of Cyber Monday markdowns. Treat yourself to some well-deserved retail therapy by shopping these spectacular sales!
Not sure where to start? We’re here to help. Below are the best digital deals from toys to tech, starting at just $4! Make sure you score these savings before time runs out.
Fashion Deals
Baby, it’s cold outside! These fleece-lined leggings will keep you warm and cozy all winter long.
- Baleaf Bestselling Fleece-Lined Leggings — originally $46, now just $21!
- Apsvo Chunky Gold Hoop Earrings — originally $14, now just $11!
- Logene Oversized Crewneck Sweater — originally $62, now just $31!
- Orolay Upper East Side Down Jacket — originally $152, now just $90!
Beauty Deals
A shower steamers set for just $6? We just found the perfect present for the holidays!
- Aromatherapy Shower Steamers Gifts for Women — originally $10, now just $6!
- Santa Claws Tweezers — originally $7, now just $4!
- Olaplex Hair Perfector No 3 Repairing Treatment — originally $30, now just $21!
- RoC Anti-Aging Daily Face Moisturizer with Broad Spectrum SPF 30 — originally $30, now just $18!
Electronics Deals
If Alix Earle has taught Us anything, it’s the power of good lighting. This iconic phone light will make you glow on your next FaceTime or Zoom call.
- Newmowa 60 LED High Power Rechargeable Phone Light — originally $32, now just $26!
- Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds — originally $249, now just $190!
- Philips Sonicare 4100 Power Toothbrush — originally $50, now just $30!
- Shark ZU503AMZ Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum — originally $230, now just $150!
Toy Deals
Don’t mind Us — we don’t even have children, but we may just buy this Barbie Dreamhouse for ourselves. It’s been on our wish list since the ’90s!
- Barbie Dreamhouse 2023 — originally $200, now just $139!
- Amazon Fire 7 Kids’ Tablet — originally $110, now just $55!
- Peppa Pig Wooden Toy Train — originally $19, now just $9!
- Squishmallows No. 1 Bestselling Mystery Box 5-Pack — originally $40, now just $30!