Life & Style Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The clock is ticking! You only have half a day left to take advantage of Cyber Monday markdowns. Treat yourself to some well-deserved retail therapy by shopping these spectacular sales!

Not sure where to start? We’re here to help. Below are the best digital deals from toys to tech, starting at just $4! Make sure you score these savings before time runs out.

Fashion Deals

Amazon

Baby, it’s cold outside! These fleece-lined leggings will keep you warm and cozy all winter long.

Beauty Deals

Amazon

A shower steamers set for just $6? We just found the perfect present for the holidays!

Electronics Deals

Amazon

If Alix Earle has taught Us anything, it’s the power of good lighting. This iconic phone light will make you glow on your next FaceTime or Zoom call.

Toy Deals

Amazon

Don’t mind Us — we don’t even have children, but we may just buy this Barbie Dreamhouse for ourselves. It’s been on our wish list since the ’90s!