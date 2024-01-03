The new year may have just kicked off, but we’re still holding onto some of last year’s biggest fashion trends. Take flare leggings, for example. You couldn’t scroll through social media without catching A-listers like Hailey Bieber, Emily Ratajkowski and Kaia Gerber on the go in comfy flare leggings. Whether they were running errands or headed to a workout class, these protective bottoms have reigned supreme for the past few years — and it appears as though they will be maintaining their dominance in 2024.

Ready to add a new pair of leggings to the athleisure section in your closet? Head straight to Amazon, of course. You can snag “comfortable” flare leggings which shoppers claim are the “perfect length” on sale right now for 49% off. Seriously!

If you haven’t heard about Baleaf, prepare to be wowed. It’s a popular brand, known for creating cozy pieces, including bestselling fleece-lined leggings. The label jumped on the popular flare legging trend, and they have made a lasting impression on shoppers!

The Baleaf High-Waist Flare Leggings are created from a moisture-wicking, four-way stretch material. Buttery-soft fabric makes these cozy leggings feel smooth and comfortable. The pants come equipped with two deep side pockets to stash personal essentials like phones, keys and cards whether you’re hitting the gym or on the go. Shoppers can snag these leggings in nine different shades in women’s sizes XS through 3XL.

BALEAF Women's Yoga Pants Final Sale: $26 $50

Pros

When it comes to leggings, we're all about flattering silhouettes — and this flare pair may be just the ticket to elevate your athleisure for 2024!

Pockets, pockets, pockets!

Available in a wide size range It's tough to find any, but some shoppers were confused about the length

In terms of silhouette, these leggings feature a chic V-cross waist detailing that looks super flattering. They’re available in 29 and 32-inch seams with the option of snagging with two pockets or no pockets at all. Of course, we can’t forget to mention the biggest draw of them all — the flare leg detailing. Don’t worry about tripping when you’re moving into your next yoga pose. You can buy these pants to cover the ankle or end exactly on the ankle!

Flare leggings are a fashionable staple which can be worn year-round. During the cold winter months, you can team these leggings with a long-sleeve shirt, puffer vest and sneakers. When the temps warm up a bit, you can rock these leggings with a cute crop top and matching sandals whenever you need to make a grocery store run.

Whether you plan to get active this year, or you’re looking for a new edition for your cozy clothing collection, these just may be your favorite new pair. Shop now while they’re still on sale!

See it: Get the Baleaf High-Waist Flare Leggings for just $26 (originally $50) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 3, 2024, but are subject to change.

