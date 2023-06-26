Support Your Post-Exercise Muscle Recovery With iwi life’s Omega-3 Sport

Omega-3 fatty acids are an important part of a healthy and well-balanced diet. A diet rich in Omega-3s can help support every system, including your brain, skin, and eyes, and they’re an integral part of the cell membranes that make up every part of our body. Essentially, getting enough Omega-3s in your diet will play a large role in your overall health status.

Many people take an Omega-3 supplement such as fish oil to ensure they don’t become deficient in this essential nutrient. Athletes, in particular, need to stay on top of their Omega-3 intake to help their bodies keep up with physically demanding activities. Some studies have found a connection between Omega-3 intake and muscle health. One study found that a daily Omega-3 supplement can help soothe muscle tension.

The Importance of Omega-3s

As previously mentioned, Omega-3s are essential in our cell function. Dietary sources of Omega-3s are critical because our bodies do not produce Omega-3s naturally, so we need to get them from food sources.

When it comes to dietary sources of Omega-3s, we often think of fish. However, like humans, fish don’t naturally make Omega-3s. They, too, have to get their Omega-3s from other dietary sources. So, fish and krill get their Omega-3s from eating algae.

Different types of fish, such as mackerel, salmon, herring, anchovy, or tuna, will have the highest concentration of Omega-3s. Plant sources of Omega-3, like flax or chia seeds, contain a different form of fat that requires conversion by your body. The algae that iwi life uses, though, provides true EPA and DHA Omega-3, the same forms of Omega-3 you’d get from fish oil.

For athletes at all levels, Omega-3s are a great way to meet caloric demands, especially if your activity level is particularly high. Some research supports the idea that Omega-3 consumption can help maintain protein metabolism and support overall muscle mass when taking time off from training. Still, the most significant evidence regarding Omega-3s for sport is that they support muscle recovery.

Although Omega-3s can be found in dietary sources, deficiencies are still relatively common. Most adults do not consume enough Omega-3 sources on a daily basis to cover their basic needs. This is where supplements come in, as they are a great catch-all for our nutrition. It’s far easier to take a supplement to ensure your needs are met than to try and track your consumption of Omega-3s daily.

It’s also important to remember that while most people can benefit from adding an Omega-3 formula daily, you should still talk to your doctor before starting any new supplement.

iwi life’s Omega-3 Formula

When creating an Omega-3 supplement, iwi life decided to do things differently. The traditional approach to Omega-3 supplementation is through a gel capsule that contains fish oil.

Fish have a high concentration of Omega-3s because of their diets, which are made up of mostly algae. As shared earlier, fish cannot create Omega-3s themselves, needing to get this essential nutrient through their diets. This means the algae they consume is the true source of Omega-3.

iwi life’s Omega-3 supplements cut out the middle man (or fish) and go straight to the source for this essential nutrient. Instead of using fish oil, iwi life uses algae.

Algae actually has the ability to nourish human bodies even better than fish or krill oil. In fact, there is human clinical research that suggests iwi life’s algae formula delivers 1.7 times the absorption of fish or krill oil. This is important because your cells need to absorb the Omega-3s to be effective.

So, not only is iwi life’s algae-based Omega-3 more potent, but it is also more sustainable and completely vegan.

iwi life’s Omega-3 Sport Formula

To understand the difference between iwi life’s original Omega-3 formula and their Sport formula, you first must understand what Omega-3s are made up of. Omega-3s are a type of polyunsaturated fatty acid made up of three components. These components are fatty acids known as EPA, DHA, and ALA.

The former two are traditionally found in animal sources, while the latter comes from plant sources. DHA is the Omega-3 fatty acid that is most associated with muscle recovery. It is easy to miss out on if you aren’t eating algae, krill, or wild-caught fish regularly. While iwi life’s original formula contains a blend of EPA and DHA, their sport formula contains a blend that is higher in DHA to help better support your muscles after exercise.

Omega-3 Sport is iwi life’s perfect blend to support active people, whether professional athletes or casual gym goers.

The Benefits of Omega-3 Fatty Acids

When you first start supplementing with Omega-3s, you will be most able to see a noticeable change if you’ve previously shown signs of inadequate intake. One of the effects you may notice within a week of supplementation is in your skin.

People who don’t have enough healthy fat in their diets notice a feeling of softness and hydration when they regularly take an Omega-3 supplement. If you are used to eating an abundance of Omega-6 fats, like those found in fried foods, cooking oils, and grain-fed meat, Omega-3s can support joint flexibility and comfort levels. This is especially true with the DHA increase from iwi life’s Omega-3 Sport.

If you add an Omega-3 supplement to your diet, you may start to see some of these benefits within a week. However, it is important to remember every person will react differently. Your levels of physical activity and dietary choices will also make a big difference in how you feel day to day.

While it is always exciting to have tangible evidence your supplements are working, it is also worth mentioning some of the benefits you may not notice immediately. When taken long-term, the Omega-3 Sport formula can support your cardiovascular health. The National Institute of Health concluded that Omega-3 supplementation plays a role in the heart health of people with low dietary Omega-3 intake.

Is iwi life’s Omega-3 Sport Right for Me?

When formulating their supplements, iwi life highly emphasizes providing nutrition solutions for as many people as possible. Because of the importance of Omega-3 for every system in the body — and because most people only get EPA and DHA from fish — creating a supplement as inclusive as possible was a top priority. All of iwi life’s Omega-3 products are gluten-free, vegan, and tested for heavy metals and contaminants.

The Omega-3 Sport formula is designed for everyone. Whether you are a professional athlete, a recreational athlete, or if you have an active job or lifestyle, iwi life’s Omega-3 Sport can help support your nutritional needs. As long as you and your doctor have decided Omega-3 supplementation is right for you, you should have no issue incorporating any of iwi life’s formulas into your daily routine.

Support Your Active Lifestyle with Omega-3s

Ensuring you get enough of all the essential nutrients you need can be overwhelming if you overthink it. With so many of us having to eat on the run, it can be easy to come up short of critical nutrients. Fortunately, vitamins and supplements can help us simplify the process.

If you are an active person, supplements that are specifically formulated for your high-energy lifestyle can help you better reach your goals. A product like iwi life’s Omega-3 Sport can better provide you with the support you need to train hard, recover fast, and do it all over again.

