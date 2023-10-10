Our Favorite Amazon Prime Day 2023 Deals — Shop Now
Life & Style has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Amazon Prime Day 2023 is here! The summer sale was such a blast, Amazon decided to bring it back for a fall rendition. Prime Big Deal Days lasts from October 10-11, and it’s full of can’t-miss markdowns!
Looking to redecorate your home? Revamp your wardrobe? Redo your skincare routine? Nab the newest tech? This is an event you simply can’t skip. Shop our favorite Prime Day deals below!
The Best Prime Day 2023 Deals
Fashion Deals
Whether you need a cute brunch outfit or something cozy for lazy Sundays, we have deal picks for you!
- The Drop Noa Trench Coat — was $100, now $39!
- Zesica Tiered Midi Dress — was $59, now $35!
- Lillusory Two-Piece Sweater Set — was $73, now $40!
- Fisoew Oversized T-Shirt — was $28, now $20!
- UEU Wide Leg Yoga Pants — were $40, now $24!
Beauty and Wellness Deals
Makeup lover? Skincare fan? Looking for supplements to elevate your health and wellness game? Shop below!
- Julep Eyeshadow 101 Eyeshadow Stick — was $18, now $12!
- Belif Aqua Bomb Hydrating Toner — was $30, now $21!
- IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC+ Cream — was $47, now $33!
- Substance. Fruits + Greens Dietary Supplement — was $40, now $24!
- LiiV Mood Probiotics — was $33, now $23!
Home Deals
Keep your home cute, clean and cozy with our favorite picks. Up to $425 off!
- iRobot Roomba j6+ Robot Vacuum — was $800, now $399.99!
- DII Woven Loop Throw — was $32, now $18!
- Dyson HEPA Big+Quiet Formaldehyde BP06 — was $900, now $475!
- KitchenAid Hand Blender — was $60, now $39!
- Rest Evercool Cooling Comforter, Queen — was $239, now $179!
Electronics Deals
Shop the best tech and electronic finds from top brands like Apple and Acer on major, major sale!
- Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) — was $249, now $189!
- Amazon Smart Thermostat — was $80, now $56!
- Garmin Vivoactive 4S Smartwatch — was $330, now $170!
- Eufy Security Camera System — was $330, now $210!
- Acer Aspire 3 Laptop — was $450, now $350!
