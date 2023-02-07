This is sponsored content. Life & Style is not endorsing the websites or products set forth below. The use of THC in any capacity may lead to health concerns and users should consult medical personnel before consumption. Local and state laws for use and possession of THC vary by jurisdiction and should be reviewed before purchase.

Whether you’re newly 20, entering your 40s, or well into your 70s, it’s never too late or too early (or too late!) to incorporate anti-aging products into your skincare or wellness routine.

Anti-aging products include anything that helps the body fight concerns often associated with aging, such as wrinkles and skin discoloration. They often include creams, serums and moisturizers, but anti-aging products can also include supplements and vitamins that help you feel and look your best.

To help you navigate the growing beauty and wellness industry, we’ve compiled a list of our favorite anti-aging products to stop the aging process and give you the youthfulness you deserve.

Best Anti-Aging Products for 2023

There are tons of anti-aging products on the market, and you shouldn’t waste time trying them all. Whether you’re looking for a supplement to improve your hair and nails or want a serum to reduce fine lines and wrinkles, our list of the best anti-aging products in 2023 has you covered!

Best Overall: CLEARSTEM CELLRENEW Collagen Stem Cell Serum

CLEARSTEM

Soothe hormonal acne and prevent new breakouts with CELLRENEW Collagen Stem Cell Serum from CLEARSTEM. This best-selling anti-aging serum uses saw palmetto, green tea, and reishi mushroom to regulate oil production and hormonal acne. The serum also contains turmeric, aloe vera and B5 to relieve inflammation and encourage the skin to heal and rebalance.

CELLRENEW works for all skin types, including sensitive skin and skin prone to breakouts, and is perfect for anyone from teens to senior adults.

Pros:

No hormone disruptors, silicone or toxins

Vegan and cruelty-free

Free 30-day returns

Specs:

Size : 1 fl oz

Active ingredients : collagen stem cells, green tea, aloe vera and reishi mushroom

What customers say: Longtime acne sufferers say the CELLRENEW Collagen Stem Cell Serum is one of the few products that work to clear their acne and address acne-related skin concerns like scars and dark spots. Almost immediately after the first use, people saw that the redness and irritation started to fade, giving their skin a more hydrated look and feel.

Hers

Get the smooth, clear skin you’ve always wanted with Hers Acne Rx Cream. This topical cream uses tretinoin, a type of retinoid, to boost skin cell turnover and improve texture. Active ingredients like clindamycin and zinc pyrithione help to balance oil production and clear acne. The cream also acts as an anti-inflammatory to keep inflammation at bay.

This product is a prescription cream and is only available for purchase after an online consultation with a healthcare provider.

Pros:

Developed by dermatologists

Customized to each individual’s needs

Free shipping

Specs:

Size : N/A

Active ingredients : Tretinoin, niacinamide, clindamycin, zinc pyrithione, and azelaic acid

What customers say: The Hers Acne Rx Cream users say they see visibly noticeable results anywhere from two to six months after using the product. While the product seems to work for many, some reviewers suggested the price is slightly higher than they’d like.

Best Multivitamin: Athena Club Daily Multi

Athena Club

Support your body from the inside out with multivitamins from Athen Club. With two capsules a day, these vitamins can support bone health, tissue growth, blood cell production, energy levels, and skin health. These multivitamins have a patented delayed-release duo-capsule technology to resist your stomach acids and allow for nutrients to get into the small intestine. This technology significantly reduces nausea associated with supplements and makes it easier for your body to absorb vitamins and minerals.

Pros:

No-nausea capsule design

No synthetic fillers

Vegan and non-GMO­

Specs:

Size : 60 capsules per jar

Active ingredients : Boron, folate, iodine, magnesium, omega 3, selenium, vitamin B12, vitamin B6, vitamin D3, and vitamin E

What customers say: People love these daily vitamins from Athena Club. Users say they don’t cause an upset stomach if taken without food like other multivitamins, giving them more energy to start their day. The cute packaging and fresh smell when opening the bottle, thanks to the mint insert, are among other popular sentiments from users.

Best Hair and Nail Supplement: SkinnyFit Daily Glow

SkinnyFit

Get longer, stronger hair and nails with SkinnyFit Daily Glow supplements. These vegetarian capsules contain vitamins and minerals to fight against brittle hair and nails and promote healthy and youthful-looking skin. The combination of vitamins, calcium, and zinc brightens your complexion and supports collagen production. Take two capsules daily with an 8z glass of water, plus a sensible diet and exercise plan for the best results.

Pros:

Made with premium all-natural ingredients

Non-GMO

Free of gluten, soy and dairy

Specs:

Size : 60 capsules per jar

Active ingredients : Vitamin C, vitamin E, vitamin b3, vitamin B6, vitamin B5, biotin, zinc and kelp powder

What customers say: Users rave about the glow of their skin while using this product. Many customers also say they notice their nails and hair growing more rapidly and are stronger.

Best Serum for Sensitive Skin: Foreo Serum Sérum Serum

Foreo

Moisturize, firm, and revitalize with the Foreo face serum. This lightweight serum gives your skin what it needs to look and feel radiant. It combines moisturizing and antioxidant ingredients like hyaluronic acid and squalene to help lock in hydration to diminish the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. This serum is dermatologically tested and unscented, so it’s safe to use on sensitive skin without fear of redness or irritation.

Pros:

Dermatologically tested

Not tested on animals

Unscented

Specs:

Size : 1fl oz

Active ingredients : Squalane oil and hyaluronic acid

What customers say: Buyers say they like the texture of this serum and how well it absorbs into the skin. Users also say it makes their skin feel hydrated and gives a lasting glow.

Best Face and Neck Serum: AnnieMak Reverse Anti-Aging Serum

AnnieMak

Reverse the signs of aging with the AnnieMak Reverse Anti-Aging Serum. The scientific formulation of this serum moisturizes your skin more deeply than hyaluronic acid. It speeds up skin cell regeneration, bringing healthier-looking cells to the surface for a more youthful appearance. Patented ingredients also increase cellular collagen production to reduce fine lines. After only four weeks of usage, you’ll notice a significant difference in the length and depth of wrinkles.

Pros:

Vegan and cruelty-free

Dermatologist tested

Free of gluten, sulfate and paraben

Specs:

Size : 1 fl oz

Active ingredients : Cranberry seed oil, raspberry seed oil, tremella mushroom extract, rose geranium essential oil, and argan stem cells sprout cell extract

What customers say: Reviews claim the AnnieMak Reverse Anti-Aging Serum is one of the best skincare products they own. Users say they love the all-natural ingredients and how it feels going onto the skin.

Best CBD Serum: CBDistillery Bota Age-Defying Hyaluronic Acid Serum

CBDistillery

If you’re looking for a daily moisturizer that’s gentle enough for all skin types, try the CBDistillery Age-Defying Hyaluronic Acid Serum. This plant-based serum uses manuka flower extract, ginger root, and hyaluronic acid that hydrates the skin and reduces fine lines and wrinkles. Each bottle also contains 200mg of CBD, which has anti-inflammatory properties that may reduce face puffiness and relieve skin irritations.

Pros:

60-day satisfaction guarantee

Plant-based moisturizer

Third-party tested

Specs:

Size : 1 fl oz

Active ingredients : CBD, manuka, hyaluronic acid and ginger root

What customers say: Users love the CBDistillery Age-Defying Hyaluronic Acid Serum. Reviews say the moisturizer smells fresh, goes on easily and absorbs quickly. People also say they have noticeably softer and more hydrated skin after using the serum.

Best for Dry Skin: Vena CBD Deep Hy – Adaptive Moisturizer

Vena

Try the Vena Deep Hy Adaptive Moisturizer when your skin demands more hydration. This vegan moisturizer can help prevent the signs of aging by boosting collagen metabolism using a mix of CBD and potent adaptogens. It also gives you a more youthful complexation by promoting cell regeneration, all while deeply hydrating your skin for a silky smooth touch.

Pros:

Vegan

GMO and pesticide-free

THC-free

Specs:

Size : 1 fl oz

Active ingredients : CBD

What customers say: The Vena DeepHy Adaptive Moisturizer is the perfect skincare addition, according to users. Reviews say the moisturizer melts into the skin and is not too heavy or greasy. Other customers say it works well in dry and cold climates and that they notice a difference in the youthfulness of their skin.

Best Organic Daily Supplement: Endoca Organic Feno Chaga

Endoca

If you’re looking for an organic daily supplement that doesn’t contain a list of unknown ingredients you’ve never heard of, try the Endoca Organic Feno Chaga. This medical mushroom capsule comes entirely from organic Feno-Chaga mushroom extract. Chaga mushrooms are rich in vitamins, minerals, and nutrients. It’s also effective in fighting oxidative stress, which supports cardiovascular health, slows down aging, and helps control inflammation.

Endoca uses an advanced production method to keep the highest levels of active nutrients for a 100% organic and natural supplement.

Pros:

Organic, natural supplement

Vegan friendly

GMO-free

Specs:

Size : 30 capsules per container

Active ingredients : 100% Organic Feno-Chaga (Inonotus obliquus) Mushroom Extract from the sclerotium

What customers say: Specific reviews on the Endoca Organic Feno Chaga capsules are limited, but overall, customers seem to enjoy Endoca products, specifically their CBD oils. People feel like their products are high quality, with good customer service and quick delivery.

Best Collagen Supplement: Shifted Collagen Complex

Shifted

Slow down the effects of aging with the advanced Collagen Complex from Shifted. This collagen supplement is a once-a-day formula that utilizes a comprehensive collagen complex blend to enhance muscle recovery, improve skin health, support healthy skin and protect joints.

Mix two scoops of this collagen powder with any liquid or blend it into a smoothie to reap the benefits.

Pros:

Science-back formula

Enhances muscle recovery

Slows down the effects of aging

Specs:

Size : 7-oz container

Active ingredients : Hydrolyzed Bovine collagen peptides, hydrolyzed chicken cartilage, marine collagen, vitamin C, and vitamin B6

What customers say: Specific reviews on the Shifted Collagen Complex are limited. However, reviews for other Shifted products, such as the pre-workout, have high ratings, with most users enjoying their experience with the product and seeing the desired results.

How We Made This List

The anti-aging market is booming with serums, creams, powders, and vitamins promising to solve your age-related concerns. We consider a few essential pieces when deciding which products are worth our time and which to skip.

Ingredients

When looking at anti-aging products, you want to ensure they contain active ingredients known for improving signs related to aging. If a product doesn’t contain retinoids, vitamins, hydroxy acids, or other well-researched active ingredients, then chances are, it’s not going to work for most people.

Aside from active ingredients, we also want to ensure the product doesn’t contain anything harmful. For topical products, like creams and serums, we like to find options free of fillers and harsh chemicals that may further irritate the skin. For vitamins, we want items that are all-natural and free of any synthetic ingredients.

Customer Reviews

Not every anti-aging product will work for every person, but we want to ensure most people who try the items on our list enjoy them. That is why we thoroughly look through customer reviews to learn more about what real customers think about each product.

Reading customer reviews also gives a sense of potential red flags with anti-aging products. Reviews can provide insight into how customer service handles returns and questions. They let us know how the shipping and packaging are for the products. They can also highlight potential side effects that may not be apparent from the company’s website.

Brand Reputation

There are tons of beauty and supplement brands on the market. And unfortunately, the law does not require the FDA to approve any beauty items, which means there’s a lot of free range on what can go into an anti-aging product. Therefore, you only want to include reputable brands that care about their products’ ingredients, sourcing, and production. Trusted brands are also more transparent about what’s in their products, so you can feel comfortable and safe using their items.

Thankfully, there is more regulation from the FDA around dietary supplements. Still, it’s vital to find reputable brands that take FDA regulations seriously and ensure they’re putting quality products on the market.

What Ingredients to Look For in an Anti-Aging Product

Products can market themselves as anti-aging products, but you want to ensure they contain an active ingredient proven to reduce the signs of aging. Common anti-aging ingredients include retinoids, vitamin C, hydroxy acids, peptides, B vitamins, and ceramides.

Retinoids are compounds derived from vitamin A. Many anti-aging products use retinoids because they increase collagen production, which can reduce fine lines and wrinkles. They can also help with dark spots or discoloration by stimulating new blood vessel production.

Vitamin C is an antioxidant. Vitamin C can slow early signs of aging when applied to the skin by improving skin texture and appearance. Topical vitamin C products can also protect against sun damage.

Alpha hydroxy acids are acids derived from plants and animal byproducts. There are various alpha hydroxy acids, one of the most common of which is glycolic acid. They work in anti-aging skincare as an exfoliant, removing dead skin and encouraging the regrowth of new skin. It can also stimulate collagen products from increased skin elasticity.

Peptides are amino acids that naturally occur in the skin. Peptides in skincare products can improve the skin’s barrier from bacteria and sun damage, ease inflammation, reduce wrinkles, and improve skin elasticity for a firmer look.

B vitamins are essential for cell growth, including skin cell growth, which regenerates rapidly. Anti-aging products may list B vitamins under other names, such as thiamine, riboflavin, niacin, pantothenic acid, biotin, folic acid, or cobalamin.

Ceramides are fats found naturally in the skin. They create a protective barrier that can help skin retain moisture. Ceramides in anti-aging products prevent dryness and irritation.

What ingredients to avoid in anti-aging products

Active ingredients are excellent for ensuring anti-aging products can work, but there are also a few inactive products you’ll want to check before making a decision. The first thing you want to be careful of is synthetic fragrances. Synthetic scents can cause skin irritations, like redness and itching. If you enjoy a well-scented product, look for naturally scented options.

Another ingredient in makeup, deodorants, and some skincare products is aluminum. Like synthetic fragrances, aluminum may cause skin irritations, including itchiness, redness, and bumps. If you’ve experienced a reaction to aluminum, look for all-natural products free of metals and harsh chemicals.

How to Find The Right Anti-Aging Product

With so many anti-aging products, how do you know which is the right choice for you? Start by narrowing down options by your top aging concerns, find the right products for your skin type, think about how an item will fit into your skincare routine, and check the ingredients.

Start with your top aging concern. Many skin concerns come with age, such as dark spots, wrinkles, and dryness. Most brands will develop products to address one or two of those concerns, so you must find a product with the ingredients to address your skin concerns.

Find products for your skin type. Aside from developing products to fight various skin concerns, brands also have products based on skin type. Look for safe products for your skin, whether sensitive, oily, dry or a combination.

Think about how a product will fit into your skincare or wellness routine. One thing that’s important to remember about anti-aging products and many other skincare and supplements is that they will work best when used daily. So before you buy a product, think about how it will fit into your routine. If you can find something that fits your routine, you’ll be more likely to use it regularly and notice better results.

Check out the ingredients. First, look at the active ingredients and see if they match up with the results you’re hoping to see. Next, look for harmful inactive ingredients, such as harsh chemicals or metals, that may cause further irritation or skin concerns. If you’re using a supplement, look for all-natural or vegan options that only include vitamins and minerals.

Additional Anti-Aging Tips

Anti-aging products are great for treating the signs of aging, but there are also plenty of minor lifestyle changes you can make to help keep yourself looking and feeling youthful.

Hydrate your body. Your body needs water to function, and many of us aren’t getting enough water. Ensure you drink enough water throughout the day to keep your body hydrated.

Moisturize your skin. Moisturizing is the best way to keep your skin smooth and soft. You can apply moisturizer throughout the day if needed. Try to moisturize after you cleanse your skin.

Don’t smoke. Tobacco contains many harmful substances that cause life-threatening conditions. Smoking tobacco may also lead to signs of premature aging on the skin.

Use gentle skincare products. Try to stick to all-natural aging products, or find products that don’t use harsh chemicals and ingredients. Many synthetic ingredients and metals can cause skin irritation, such as redness, peeling, itchiness, or dryness.

Apply sunscreen. The sun emits harmful ultraviolet light that damages the skin. The sun can still affect your skin, even on cloudy or cold days. Incorporate sunscreen into your skincare routine, and apply it to any exposed areas, such as the face, hands, or feet.

FAQs

When should I apply an anti-aging product?

It depends on the product. Most anti-aging creams and serums suggest application in the morning after cleansing the face and before moisturizing. However, some products fit better into a nighttime skincare routine. When in doubt, always read the directions on the product’s packaging for the best results.

At what age should you start using anti-aging products?

You can start using anti-aging products as early as your 20s. Many anti-aging creams and serums contain beneficial ingredients for moisturizing and brightening your skin, regardless of age. You can also think about anti-aging products as a preventative measure. Use them early to prevent common skin concerns instead of trying to treat them once they occur.

Is it ever too late to start?

No. Plenty of products are available to prevent signs of aging, but there are also items to reverse aging signs. It’s about finding the right products to address your needs and sticking to a daily routine to see the best results. It’s never too late to start a skincare routine, and it’s never too late to incorporate anti-aging products.

It’s never too late or too early to start an anti-aging regimen. It’s all about finding the proper skincare or wellness products for you and your concerns and committing to them daily. Always ensure you’re using anti-aging products from trusted brands with reliable customer reviews and quality ingredients for the best results.