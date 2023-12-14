20 Last-Minute Holiday Gifts That Will Arrive Before Christmas
Life & Style has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Still shopping for last-minute holiday gifts? It’s not too late to pick out presents for everyone on your list! We found 20 foolproof favorites that arrive by Christmas, from beauty essentials to baking tools.
Keep scrolling to score these stocking stuffers, divided by recipient — starting at just $8! Happy Holidays!
For Her
- Burt’s Bees Stocking Stuffer Gift Set — just $10!
- Donpapa Memory Foam Fluffy Slippers — originally $40, now just $22!
- The Skinny Confidential Hot Mess Ice Roller — just $69!
- Laneige Besties Skincare Set — just $35!
- Plaid Fashion Scarf — just $17!
For Him
- Beats by Dr. Dre Wireless Headphones — originally $200, now just $130!
- Old Fashioned Cocktail Kit — just $200!
- Best Choice Products 3-Piece Kettlebell Set — originally $50, now just $40!
- Quarter-Zip Sweater — originally $25, now just $20!
- Holy Stone GPS Drone — originally $300, now just $210!
For Kids
- Best Choice Products Ride-On Truck — originally $300, now just $260!
- Multi-Colored Fidget Spinner — originally $10, now just $8!
- Disney’s Little Mermaid Ariel Doll — originally $15, now just $10!
- Amazon Fire 7 Kids Tablet — originally $110, now just $60!
- The Summer I Turned Pretty Trilogy Book Set — originally $36, now just $20!
For Family
- Best Choice Products10-in-1 Combo Game Table Set — originally $190, now just $170!
- Hawaiian Shaved Ice Classic Snow Cone and Shaved Ice Machine — originally $60, now just $50!
- Holiday Throw Blanket — just $18!
- Westinghouse Roku TV — originally $170, now just $140!
- Pickleball Set of 4 — originally $47, now just $24!