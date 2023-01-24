Life & Style Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Many women have digestive concerns, including bloating, gas, constipation, and nausea, and are turning to probiotic supplements to ease their symptoms. Probiotics are beneficial for gut health, and some strains can also support vaginal health and fertility, as well as general immunity, energy, and mood.

Probiotics are live microorganisms in various fermented foods like yogurt, sauerkraut, tempeh, and kimchi. However, if you’re not getting enough probiotics from your meals, you may consider bringing a daily probiotic supplement into your routine.

Not sure which supplements to consider? We’ve narrowed our top choices for the best probiotics for women in 2023.

Best Overall Probiotic for Women: Athena Club Daily Probiotic

Best for Balancing Gut Health: SkinnyFit Belly Balance

Best for Healthy Urinary Tract: Hers Start Women’s Probiotic

Best for Digestive Health: Akasha Naturals Flora Plus Probiotics

Best Delayed Release Capsules: Pure Essence PureBiotics Maxima

Best for Increased Energy Levels: BiOptimizers P3-OM Prebiotics and Probiotics Supplements

Best for Stress Relief: Natural Stacks MoodBiotic

Best for Immune Support: Onnit Total GUT HEALTH with Probiotics

Best for Decreased Bloating and Gas: Organixx ProBiotixx+

Finding the right probiotic for you and your needs can be overwhelming, with endless options. We created a list of our top products for 2023 to help you navigate the market and find your perfect probiotic match.

Best Overall Probiotic for Women: Athena Club Daily Probiotic

Athena Club

Keep your microbiome in check with the Daily Probiotics from Athena Club. This daily probiotic contains four of the most clinically studied probiotic strains to support your immunity, gut, vaginal health and more.

These probiotic capsules have live cultures and no synthetic fillers, so you can feel confident in what you’re putting in your body.

Pros:

Supports immunity, gut and vaginal health

Affordable at less than $1 a day

No synthetic fillers

Athena Club is on a mission to create the best personal care products. They’re focused on high-quality products from meticulous development and innovative design backed by science. They also produce self-care items with the planet in mind, never sacrificing quality or convenience.

What customers say: Many users say they feel better within a few days of using these probiotics. The two most common symptom reliefs include regular bowel movements and less bloating. Other buyers also say customer service is pleasant to work with if there’s an issue with your order.

Best for Balancing Gut Health: SkinnyFit Belly Balance

SkinnyFit

Feel cleaner, leaner, and healthier with SkinnyFit Belly Balance probiotics. This premium all-natural blend of pre and probiotics with stomach-acid resistant strains and fibers promotes a healthy digestive system and enhances your mood. Belly Balance also helps to restore gut balance to reduce gas buildup and bloating.

Each capsule contains enzymes and ginger root, pineapple and papaya extracts to calm further bloating and support immunity. For best results, use in conjunction with a nutritional diet and regular exercise.

Pros:

Promotes healthy digestion and relieves stomach discomfort

Enhances your mood

Made with all-natural ingredients

SkinnyFit is a health and wellness company providing products to help people achieve weight-loss goals and detox the body. All SkinnyFit products come from all-natural, Vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free and non-GMO ingredients.

What customers say: Customers say SkinnyFit Belly Balance probiotics help keep the bloat off after heavy meals. Many women also say they have less gas using these capsules, and they see an overall improvement in their gut health.

Best for Healthy Urinary Tract: Hers Start Women’s Probiotic

Hers

Begin your day taking care of your whole body with the Start Women’s Probiotic from Hers. These supplements support the foundation of a healthy gut, immune system, metabolism, and urinary tract using science-back ingredients like probiotics, prebiotics and cranberry extract.

Eight different pre and probiotic strains, microflora and yeast make up this supplement to lay the groundwork essential for a woman’s overall health.

Pros:

Safe for daily use

Made to support your whole system

Non-GMO

Hers focuses on helping women feel confident and healthy using science to create convenient and affordable access to prescription and wellness products. They take a holistic approach, working to help women feel good from the inside out and designing items with women’s top health concerns in mind. You can shop for a variety of acne creams, anti-aging skincare essentials, anxiety and depression medication, and birth control.

What customers say: Many users say they feel healthier after a month of taking the Start Women’s Probiotics daily. Other users love the cranberry extract and say it improves their urinary health and beats taking cranberry supplements. Customers say capsules are small enough to swallow easily.

Best for Digestive Health: Akasha Naturals Flora Plus Probiotics

Akasha Naturals

If you experience common digestive concerns, like bloating, constipation, diarrhea, heartburn or nausea, consider trying the Flora Plus Probiotics from Akasha Naturals.

This vegetarian and non-dairy formula provides at least 15 billion clinically reliable strains of probiotic organisms, each tested for acid tolerance to assure potency.

Pros:

Balances intestinal bacteria

A blend of 15 billion living organisms

Vegetarian and non-dairy formula

Akasha Naturals takes an evidence-based approach to integrative medicine guided by the ancient wisdom of Eastern medicine and the technological advances of Western Medicine. They develop their products with the whole person in mind, aiming to help customers find a balance of mind, body, spirit, and medicine.

What customers say: Unfortunately, there are not many customer reviews available for the Flora Plus Probiotics. However, the brand is associated with the Akasha Center for Integrative Medicine, a highly-rated sanctuary for health, wellness, and healing.

Best Delayed Release Capsules: Pure Essence PureBiotics Maxima

Pure Essence

Give your immune and digestive system a boost with Pure Essence PureBiotics Maxima probiotics supplement.

With more than 15 strains and 100 billion live cultures, this probiotic supplement supports severe probiotic depletion, healthy intestinal flora and immune health.

Pros:

Supports severe probiotic depletion

Delayed release, vegan capsules

90-day guarantee

Founded in 1998, Pure Essence came from a quest for a natural cancer cure by founder Jery Cochern. Throughout his journey, Cochern found an appreciation for Eastern healing and wellness. All products from Pure Essence use clean ingredients tested for purity and potency. Their ingredients all contain high levels of antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals for nutritional substance.

What customers say: Though there are limited reviews, users notice results from using the PureBiotics Maxima by taking a single capsule daily.

Best for Increased Energy Levels: BiOptimizers P3-OM Prebiotics and Probiotics Supplements

biOptimizers

Clear your mind and gain an energy boost with BiOptimizers P3-OM probiotics. This patented super-strain is ideal for maximal protein digestion and assimilation.

Additionally, it supports gut barrier health, controls the growth of bad bacteria and relieves digestive symptoms.

It uses freeze-dried culture to remain potent throughout the digestive system and is entirely plant-based.

Pros:

Increases mental clarity and focus

Boosts energy levels

Improves sleep

Born from pain and passion, the company president and CEO took unique personal journeys to find BiOpitmizers. They work with world-class formulators to create quality formulas, including trusted biohackers, doctors, and health authorities.

What customers say: Many customers are delighted with purchasing BiOpitmizers probiotics. Users agree they feel less brain fog and more clarity with daily P3-OM probiotics. Other common sentiments include feeling bloated and decreased cravings.

Best for Stress Relief: Natural Stacks MoodBiotic

Natural Stacks

Defeat brain fog, reduce stress and improve memory support with Natural Stacks MoodBiotics. This premium blend of probiotic strains helps support the gut-brain axis, improving the communication between the gut and the brain for an instant mood boost.

The two active probiotic strains can relieve stress-related gut inflammation and increase productivity while decreasing risks of various neurodegenerative mental states.

Pros:

Relieves stress-related symptoms

Associated with memory enhancement

Fights brain fog

The mission behind Natural Stacks is to improve the brain’s working to bring customers a more enjoyable life. Their products focus on providing the proper nutrition to help individuals clearly think, focus, and have a balanced mood. Natural Stacks is an open-source supplement company providing transparency to ingredient traceability and third-party lab testing.

What customers say: Users agree the Natural Stacks MoodBiotic drastically improves their mood with daily use. People say they feel more leveled and less stressed; some even claim it improves their cognitive abilities.

Best for Immune Support: Onnit Total GUT HEALTH with Probiotics

Onnit

If you feel like a gut imbalance is in the way of losing unwanted weight, try the Total Gut Health with Probiotics supplement from Onnit. Total GUT HEALTH provideS digestive enzymes, probiotics, prebiotics and other nutrients to support a healthy digestive system and the gut microbiome.

This combination allows your body to get the most out of your food by effectively breaking it down and absorbing nutrients.

Pros:

Created to promote healthy gut flora

Helps body absorb nutrients

Vegan and keto-friendly

Onnit is on a mission to empower customers with holistic philosophy regarding physical, mental, and spiritual health. They design their supplements to go beyond offering traditional multivitamin nutrition combining quality ingredients with clinical research. Products are continually third-party tested for purity and to ensure they’re environmentally friendly and safe.

What customers say: With regular exercise and a nutritional diet, some users find the Total GUT HEALTH probiotics to help them lose weight. Customers also say they feel relief from stomach discomfort and digestive issues and feel more regulated and balanced after only a few weeks.

Best for Decreased Bloating and Gas: Organixx ProBiotixx+

Organixx

Bloating and gas are the most common reasons people turn to probiotics. With regular daily use, you can experience less bloating after meals, an end to frequent constipation and diarrhea, and less foul-smelling gas.

If these digestive symptoms keep you from enjoying your favorite foods, try the Organixx ProBiotixx+. This transient probiotic eliminates harmful bacteria and protects your gut from inflammation and viruses.

Pros:

Decrease bloating and gas

Controls growth of bad bacteria

Supports a healthy weight

Organixx’s mission is to empower customers organically. This company is committed to using pure, non-GMO ingredients to deliver high-quality supplements at affordable prices. All products come from natural ingredients and certified organic ingredients whenever possible. They use a proprietary fermentation process to create bioavailable supplements, meaning the maximum nutrients utilized by the body and not wasted.

What customers say: Users say their constipation, bloating, and gas are nearly nonexistent since using the Organixx ProBiotixx+. Customers say their stomachs and digestive systems feel more regulated and can eat without fear of triggering symptoms.

How We Choose Our Winners

There are thousands of supplement brands and companies; unfortunately, not all are trustworthy and reliable. When deciding which probiotics to include in our lists, we focus on brand reputation, price, customer reviews, and ingredients.

Brand reputation

The FDA doesn’t regulate probiotics, meaning non-reputable companies may market various supplements as probiotics with promised results without any research or proof that their products work. Purchasing probiotic supplements from reputable brands can reassure you that what you’re putting in your body is safe. A few red flags of non-trustworthy supplement brands are those that don’t have a website and only sell their products through third-party sites and those that don’t share the ingredients. Also, look out for companies without customer reviews or an unusual amount of high reviews that are all posted on the same day.

Price

Supplements can be expensive. We try to include probiotics at different price points for people’s various financial needs.

To see the best results from your probiotic, you must take it daily, meaning a 30 or 60–count bottle may only last a month, depending on the recommended dosing. Once you find a probiotic you enjoy, you’ll want to repurchase it, which is why we try to include brands with subscriptions or bulk discounts.

Not every probiotic is going to work for every person. With a return policy, you can freely try a few supplements to discover which works best for you and your needs. We try to include brands with 30 or more day return policies.

Customer reviews

Probiotics may work differently for every woman, and we want to ensure we’re recommending products that provide results to most users. All of the products we recommend have primarily positive reviews, which let us know the product’s effectiveness. Customer reviews can also bring our attention to complaints or praises on the company’s customer service, shipping speed, and packaging.

Ingredients

Since most people are taking probiotics to improve their gut health, we want to ensure the ingredients don’t contain anything triggering, such as dairy or harsh chemicals and additives. We look for products that are vegetarian, non-GMO, and organic.

It may seem obvious, but the recommended probiotics must have live probiotic strains listed in the ingredients. Some non-reputable brands may market their supplement as a probiotic without containing any.

How Do Probiotics Work?

A probiotic is a live microorganism that helps the body with various functions. They contain bacteria and yeast that live in the body. Taking a supplement or giving the body probiotics through foods introduces the gut to friendly bacteria and facilitates the growth of other wanted bacteria.

Once ingested, probiotics rapidly grow and crowd out unwanted bacteria strains that may cause discomfort or unwanted symptoms like bloating, constipation, gas, or brain fog. There are many probiotics, and all work differently to improve digestive, vaginal, and brain.

Some probiotics also produce acids to discourage poor bacteria growth and improve the gut environment for their and other good bacteria’s benefit.

How to Choose a Probiotic For Your Needs

The best way to choose a probiotic for your needs is to understand different strains and how they affect the body. The most common probiotic strains are lactobacillus and bifidobacterium.

Lactobacillus is a bacteria found in the gut, mouth, and vagina. It helps break down food and absorb nutrients. People commonly use lactobacillus probiotics for diarrhea and irritable bowel syndrome symptoms. It may also help vaginal bacterial overgrowth. Lactobacillus is the best choice if you’re looking for relief from diarrhea, bloating, gas, upset stomach, or vaginal health.

Bifidobacterium is predominantly in the colon or large intestine. This probiotic helps produce a fatty acid called butyrate, which, when absorbed, can regulate insulin sensitivity and contribute to memory function. Bifidobacterium is helpful if you want to limit brain fog and improve focus or mood.

When shopping for probiotics, the packaging should list the probiotics under the ingredients. If you can’t find which probiotics the product uses, it’s likely not a trustworthy brand, and you should continue searching for something else. Brands will also tend to provide additional information about what they intended their product for and how to use it to get the best results.

How to Use Probiotics

Always follow the package’s directions when using a probiotic or supplement. Most probiotics suggest one capsule once a day. Others may require two capsules daily. Take the capsules as you would any other supplement by swallowing them whole using water or another liquid.

You should generally take the capsules with food to reduce the risk of stomach irritation. It’s also best to take probiotics with food because food helps level stomach acids which can damage certain probiotics and keep them from getting into the system.

Probiotics don’t work instantly. It may take a few weeks to see results. You’ll get the best results when you take the probiotics daily and around the same time each day.

Properly storing your probiotics is also essential to their effectiveness. Most probiotics need to be in a cool, dry place. Many people keep their probiotics in the fridge as heat can kill microorganisms in the supplement, making it ineffective.

It’s also vital to note that probiotics do expire. If you’re purchasing more than one bottle, ensure the expiration date is far enough away that they won’t go bad before you can use them. Once experienced, the probiotics are likely ineffective, and you won’t see any results.

FAQs

Should I use a probiotic supplement every day?

Probiotics are a natural supplement and are generally safe to take every day. Most probiotic supplements recommend daily usage for best results. However, it’s always best to consult a doctor before bringing a supplement into your routine.

Do probiotics work?

Many people who take probiotic supplements see results after a few weeks of daily use. Not all probiotic supplements will work for every person, and it’s essential to look at the ingredients and find the right probiotic strain for your symptoms. Also, ensure your probiotics are properly stored and taken before expiration.

How fast will I see results?

Everyone experiences results at a different rate, but on average, it takes two to three weeks to see results. If you’re not seeing results within that time frame, it could be because the dosage isn’t correct, you’re not taking it with food, it’s not the right strain of probiotics for your symptoms, or you didn’t store the probiotics properly.

For best results, always follow instructions on your probiotics and research the effects and ingredients before taking them to ensure they’ll work best for your body.

Prebiotics vs. probiotics?

Probiotics are live microorganisms that can help digest food, produce vitamins, and destroy disease-causing cells. Prebiotics are nutrients that support the growth of probiotics.

How do I store my probiotics?

Some probiotics are sensitive to heat and need to be refrigerated. Other probiotics require a dry, dark environment, meaning you should avoid keeping them in a bathroom cabinet when heat and humidity from your shower can kill them. Always follow the label’s storing instructions for best results.

Do probiotics come in anything other than a capsule?

Yes. Capsules and pills are two of the most common forms of probiotics. However, you can also find powder and liquid probiotics, which are easier to take if you don’t enjoy swallowing a pill.

Don’t let your digestive or vaginal health get in the way of living your life to the fullest. Talk to your doctor about probiotic supplements to reduce bloating, urinary tract infections, gas, constipation, diarrhea, and other unwanted symptoms. If you decide supplements may be right for you, make sure you’re purchasing from a reputable brand and take the time to research which strain of probiotics may be best for your body and help you achieve your wanted results.

