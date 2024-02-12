Life & Style has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Sunday, February 11 was one for the books! Football fans watched in awe as the Kansas City Chiefs won in overtime against the San Fransico 49ers. Taylor Swift swooned as the singer gave her boyfriend Travis Kelce the sweetest smooch after his team came out victorious. The game was a nail-biter for sure, but Usher‘s electrifying performance during the Super Bowl Half-Time Show left many R&B enthusiasts speechless. Quite frankly, it was a night that many of us will cherish for many different reasons!

If were excited to see Usher hit the stage, join the club! While we’re re-watching his performance, rocking out to his new album Coming Home and scrolling on social media, we saw the crooner appear in a Get Ready with Me video for Vogue, where he dished on his skincare essentials. Of the many products he used, the singer shouted out Jack Black’s Intense Therapy Lip Balm SPF 25 in particular.

Usher’s enthusiastic support of the lip balm alone is more than enough to convince us to test it out, but it’s just as big of a hit with shoppers. According to Amazon’s November and December 2023 brand sales, one of Usher’s favorite lip balms sells every 67 seconds. Yes, you read that correctly — 67 seconds!

Get the Jack Black Intense Therapy Lip Balm SPF 25 for just $10 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 12, 2024, but are subject to change.

Over 28,000 shoppers left perfect five-star reviews, proving just how awesome this lip balm is. It’s not just about the celeb-cosigns either. The nourishing balm is enriched with skin conditioners and antioxidants (think green tea and vitamin E) to soothe and relieve dry, chapped and irritated lips. It delivers immediate pain relief to irritated lips, and the lip balm also boasts SPF 25 sun protection!

It comes in so many fun flavors too. You can snag it in refreshing scents like natural mint, shea butter and black tea. Best of all? It’s only $10 — you cannot beat that!

[I] bought this because of the SPF,” one savvy Amazon shopper shared. “It works great, my lips are very sensitive to the sun and it kept it protected,” they noted. “Also, this lip sunscreen does not [leave] the sunscreen taste/smell on your lips,” they advised.

Another customer echoed similar sentiments. “It’s smooth and silky. [It’s] not heavy at all. [it] stays on your lips well and you don’t need to reapply often. The shopper, who revealed they bite their lips due to severe ADHD found that the balm is helpful. “I find once I put it on, I like the scent and feel so much I leave my lips alone.”

Whether you’re in the market for a new lip balm or want to test one of Usher’s skincare staples, you can’t go wrong with this nourishing lip balm! Snag it right now on Amazon.

