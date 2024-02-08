Life & Style has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We’re officially four days post-Grammy Awards and honestly, we’re still swooning over some of the major red carpet moments. From Miley Cyrus‘ dynamic hair to Coco Jones‘ bronzed glow, so many of the famous faces we love to see delivered exceptionally fierce looks this year.

Case in point: newly minted Grammy Award-winning singer Tyla. The South African songstress went viral thanks to her hit single, “Water,” and went home with the award for Best African Music Performance. Iconic! The singer tapped into the trending naked dress style in a seafoam green Versace gown, sheer eyeshadow and a chic twisted up-do. Her gown gave viewers a peek at her glowing skin!

Celebrity makeup artist Matthew Fishman spilled the tea on Tyla’s look in a statement obtained by Life & Style. Fishman was inspired to enhance the signature’s natural glow with the help of several Vaseline Radiant products. Along with using a nourishing body lotion, cream and hand butter, Fishman applied the Vaseline Radiant x Replenishing Hydrating Body Oil to secure a radiant glow all night long.

Get the Vaseline Radiant x Replenishing Hydrating Body Oil for just $12 at Amazon!

You can achieve a glow like Tyla’s with one quick trip to Amazon. This nourishing oil is fast-absorbing and non-sticky, which is a major plus. It’s enriched with jojoba oil, coconut oil, vitamin E and hydrating lipids to moisturize and fortify the skin barrier. Along with providing a glow, it softens and revives dull skin. So you’ll get an eye-catching glow with glorious benefits. That sounds like a win-win!

Co-created with dermatologists, this oil features no harmful parabens or added phthalates. It’s non-comedogenic, whichs means it won’t clog your pores and it’s suitable for sensitive skin.

Like Tyla, verified Amazon reviewers achieve a dynamic glow after using this product. “I love this product,” one buyer wrote. “It has a great light scent. It is not greasy, everything rubs in your skin [and it] feels smooth and soft. I definitely recommend it, especially during the winter.” Another shopper agreed. “I love how soft it makes my skin feel. It doesn’t feel greasy.” The reviewer went on to share a bit of advice. “Just don’t apply too much at one,” they warned. “The smell is amazing.”

Whether you’re headed to an elegant event like Tyla or you’re just on the hunt for a way to hydrate your skin fast, look no further than this nourishing body oil.

