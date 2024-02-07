Life & Style has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Have you scrolled through social media recently? If so, you’ve probably noticed that the water bottle wars are still in full swing. Shoppers have taken to their favorite apps sharing their thoughts on the latest H2O obsessions. So many of our favorite 12, 24 and 36-ounce cups, tumblers and bottles have flown off the shelves in-store and sold out completely online. Thankfully, Hilary Duff‘s go-to water bottle is still in stock on Amazon, and it’s a winner!

In June 2023, paparazzi snapped photos of Duff leaving a gym in Los Angeles with an Owala FreeSip Water Bottle. With more than 181,000 followers and 1.7 million likes, Owala is an undisputed hit on TikTok. The brand’s insulated water bottles have officially gone viral on social media, and they’re now ranked as Amazon’s number one bestseller!

Available in 16, 24, 32 and 40 ounces, these stainless steel bottles feature a FreeSip spout, straw and a push-button lid with a lock. The double-wall insulation is a hit with shoppers because it keeps drinks ice cold for up to 24 hours. The bottle has encouraged many consumers to up their water intake!

As if that’s not enough, the FreeSip is available in so many colorful styles. Twenty options feature at least three different colors, except Very, Very Dark, which is a true black hue. Boneyard is a neutral shade showcasing a combination of beige, red, brown, orange and a pop of blue. Meanwhile, Purpley features bright pops of pink and purple, along with shades of blue and green on the lid, lock and spout.

Concerns of lead exposure are dominating the latest conversations regarding water bottles, but have no fear. All of Owala’s bottles, including the FreeSip, are BPA, lead and phthalate-free. Whew — what a relief!

“The bottle keeps water cold for a long time and is very easy to drink using the straw,” one Amazon shopper noted. “It is nice that the straw does extend beyond the top of the bottle, and you drink from a solid part of the bottle.” The shopper, who called it the “best water bottle,” went on to talk about the bottle’s durability. “We dropped it once and it didn’t dent. It is very sturdy.”

“Owala’s straw design is pure genius,” another reviewer shared. “This bottle also takes “hydration hero” seriously. My water stays refreshingly chilly for hours, even on scorching days. No more lukewarm disappointments — just consistent, cool sips of satisfaction,” they continued. The shopper also touched on the shade variety. “Owala’s color game is on point. I love the unique and vibrant combinations, and these bottles are conversation starters for sure. I get constant compliments and ‘where’d you get that’ questions.”

Shoppers are so impressed with the brand that Owala is coming out with an adorable assortment of water bottles just in time for Valentine’s Day! But don’t wait — snag a bestselling insulated water bottle while it’s still on sale on Amazon.

See it: Get the Owala FreeSip Water Bottle 24-Ounce for just $25 (originally $28) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 7, 2024, but are subject to change.