We don’t know about you, but we’re still reeling from the glamorous looks at Sunday’s 66th annual Grammy Awards red carpet. Miley Cyrus is one of the notable names who had an instantly iconic night. She brought home statues for Best Pop Solo Performance and Record of the Year for her song “Flowers.” She graced the stage to perform the hit single and delivered a subtle tribute to late music icon Tina Turner in the process. It was unreal!

From the moment she graced the red carpet and throughout the ceremony, throughout several fabulous outfit changes, the singer’s hair was an undeniable hit. Cyrus’ longtime hairstylist Bob Recine crafted an Instagram post with deets in honor of her ’70s-inspired mane. “We decided we wanted something dry and bigger, more fuller hair, but sexy and tousled and touchable,” Recine outlined.

Get the Nexxus XXL Volume Medium Hold Hairspray for just $19 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 6, 2024, but are subject to change.

If you were wondering how Recine achieved the va-va-voluminous look, look no further than this $19 Nexxus XXL Volume Medium Hold Hairspray. “Although I love all the Nexxus Hairsprays, I really love this medium hold spray as it leaves hair with no residue and has a strong but soft hold on all styles,” the stylist confirmed.

Recine delivered a step-by-step overview of how he styled the singer’s mane. “As I blow dry each section, I apply Nexxus XXL Volume Hairspray. And as I also softly tease the roots of hair, I apply it there as it holds perfectly, and also gently. I also added a few Velcro rollers on top to get that sexy bounce.”

If you're looking to channel a larger-than-life hairstyle with voluminous tresses, take a page from Miley Cyrus' book with this celeb-approved hairspray.

This celeb-approved hairspray is enriched with a proprietary STYLEProtect Technology to coat every strand of hair with weightless protection and lasting power. The high-volume spray induces shine and is safe for color-treated hair!

If you tuned into the Grammys, you know this spray lived up to the hype. From running up to the stage to accept her first award from Mariah Carey to delivering a sweat-inducing dance routine, Cyrus’ hair didn’t budge at all. Her larger-than-life mane was set in place from the time she hit the red carpet and beyond.

Are you in the market for a hairspray to achieve long-lasting, larger-than-life volume? This Miley Cyrus-approved pick just may be the ideal option!

