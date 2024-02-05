Life & Style has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Congrats are in order for singer and actress Coco Jones. Last night, the Bel-Air starlet took home the Best R&B Performance Grammy Award in honor of her viral single, “ICU.” The 26-year-old’s big win was the talk of the night, but we couldn’t help but notice her flawless red carpet look.

She channeled the late ’90s and early 2000s in a shimmery pale blue gown with a dainty body chain. Her glam matched the classic aesthetic too — her hair was styled in a swept top knot and she sported a rich bronze glow.

According to a press release, celebrity makeup artist Diana Shin used L’Oreal Paris products to create a “bronze glowy glam.” Shin was inspired to keep Jones’ makeup clean and beautiful to complement the glamour of her dress. After prepping the chanteuse’s skin with brightening and lifting serums, she used the True Match Lumi Glotion Natural Glow Enhancer Illuminator.

Get the L’Oreal Paris Makeup True Match Lumi Glotion for just $14 (originally $17) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 5, 2024, but are subject to change.

The Lumi Glotion is a great addition to any beauty regimen. Along with nourishing and hydrating skin, it doubles as a face and body highlighter. It provides an illuminating color tint, which enhances the skin’s natural glow. Glycerin and shea butter are two standout ingredients, which provide all-day hydration. Shoppers can snag this illuminator in four shades. Best of all? You can wear it alone, under foundation or on target areas for a more luminous effect.

L’Oreal Paris is a tried-and-true beauty brand, with dozens of products beloved by shoppers around the world. One shopper advised other customers to “believe the hype.” The customer revealed they were actually inspired by Martha Stewart to try out this product. “For me, this definitely provides that youthful glow but it is not sparkly.” The shopper went on to recommend this illuminator for shoppers who are “looking for a product that provides a subtle glow, lit from within appearance.”

“This stuff is amazing! I’m in love,” another reviewer noted. “I’m honestly surprised at how well it works. I have a light-to-medium beige skin tone and bought the light shade, which is actually a tad darker than my skin but it looks beautiful under my foundation and provides a nice, warm glow.”

One more reviewer added, “The Lumi Glotion moisturizer is great and provides great hydration for my skin, while also giving light coverage on the days I don’t want to do heavy foundation and full makeup.” The customer also talked about the texture and finish. “Wearing Lumi Glotion gives my skin a dose of hydration and feels so good. It’s lightweight and feels so refreshing on my face. The natural look works well with a bit of a glow. Just add some lipstick and mascara and you’re good to go.”

If you’re on the hunt for a product that will bronze you to perfection, this Coco Jones-approved find could be your next holy grail. If it’s good enough for the Grammys carpet, it’s certainly good enough for your next date night!

