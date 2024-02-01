This is a safe space, right? If you’re anything like us, you may have noticed your lips are more dry than usual whenever you head outside lately. You may have even felt your lips peeling — no matter how many layers of lip gloss you apply. For many of us, the answer to our woes is all rooted in the weather. Cold, brisk temps zap the moisture from your skin, resulting in dryness all over — even your lips. Thankfully, loading up on nourishing moisturizers and lip balms provides relief.

Not sure where to start on your quest for hydrated lips? Supermodel Karlie Kloss revealed that the Lanolips 101 Ointment Multi-Balm is one of her beauty essentials during a chat with CNN Underscored. Not only does she use it on her lips, but Kloss said that she uses it all over to keep her skin smooth and supple. “I use this balm every single day,” she said. “It keeps my lips and skin hydrated 24/7.”

Get the Lanolips 101 Ointment Multi-Balm for just $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 1, 2024, but are subject to change.

This super balm features nourishing Lanolin oil. It’s multi-purpose, so it soothes dry, cracked lips and also relieves dry skin, cuticles, patches, elbows and even knees. Best of all? This smooth cream doesn’t leave a greasy or sticky film. It’s even safe enough to be used to treat burns or as a nipple cream for breastfeeding parents.

The magic behind the multi-balm lies in its semi-occlusive formula, which provides a protective barrier to seal in moisture while giving the skin the space it needs to heal.

Lanolips 101 Ointment Multi-Balm $18 Description Has your skin been on the dryer side courtesy of Old Man Winter? Shop this Karlie Kloss-approved multi-purpose balm for ultimate hydration.

Like Kloss, Amazon reviewers can’t get enough of this hydrating balm. Many customers revealed that it’s been a staple in their skincare routine for years. “I’ve been using this lip balm for years now and have consistently LOVED it,” one shopper wrote. “It doesn’t make my lips feel oily or like I have a ton of wax on them. It actually works and doesn’t cause dependency.”

Another reviewer shared their experience using this after experiencing sun damage on the lips. “I was told the only thing I could do is have surgery to repair my lips,” the shopper explained. “But since I have tried this product my lips are so much better. This product really works,” they added.

If you’re on the hunt to for a product to soothe your dry, cracked lips, this nourishing lip balm is an ideal option. Not only is it Karlie Kloss-approved, but it’s multipurpose and works to hydrate skin all over the body.

See it: Get the Lanolips 101 Ointment Multi-Balm for just $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 1, 2024, but are subject to change.