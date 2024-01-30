Life & Style has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase.

Everyone’s road to prioritizing their physical and mental health is paved differently. However, that journey should always begin with a trip to a licensed professional. Along with running tests to monitor your current state, a professional can help determine what your body needs and the best way to treat it. For many of us, that journey begins with the inclusion of vitamins and supplements.

Country music megastar Kelsea Ballerini is a huge fan of supplements. In a December 2023 interview with The Strategist, the singer revealed that Ritual Women’s Multivitamin 18+ is one of her favorite things. “I have turned into a supplement girlie,” she said. “With all the traveling I’ve been doing, I wanted to take every precaution I could to stay healthy. Plus, I was having trouble sleeping due to anxiety, so I wanted to find supplements that worked for me.” After some research, the singer discovered Ritual’s vegan capsules.

According to Ballerini, she enlisted a full range of supplements and noticed great results. “Now I take these: a pre-, pro- and post-biotic; ashwagandha for stress and anxiety; and magnesium for sleep. I’ve noticed such a difference and am religious about taking them.” Want to learn more about these vitamins? Scroll ahead for the 411!

The Ritual Multivitamin for Women 18+ takes clean formulation to another level. Along with a vegan formula, these supplements are sugar-free, gluten-free, dairy-free, nut-free and soy-free. The goodness doesn’t stop there! The capsules are formulated without stevia, sugar alcohols and artificial colors, flavors or sweeteners. A patented technology separates fat-soluble and water-soluble forms to promote a delayed-release capsule, which also promotes maximum absorption.

In case you’re wondering what makes these supplements so good, look no further than the lengthy list of key ingredients. Omega-3 DHA is one of the standouts. Not familiar? It’s known for reducing anxiety and supports healthy brain function, so it may be seriously beneficial. Vitamin D3 provides bone support, while vitamin B12 promotes brain health and chelated iron delivers blood-building support. Best of all? Shoppers can trace exactly where nine of the major ingredients are sourced from in addition to a breakdown of what each ingredient does for the body!

See it: Get the Ritual Multivitamin for Women 18+ for just $33 at Amazon!

