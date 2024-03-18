Life & Style has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

There’s no denying that Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards is a lover of all things beauty. She’s notorious for spilling the beans on her favorite makeup and skincare products in interviews online and Amazon Live streams. To be frank, we love staying up to date on the products the reality starlet loves most!

Last month, Richards took to Amazon to discuss the Galentine’s Day products she can’t live without. According to the Los Angeles native, one product she uses fits the bill for many occasions. Richards raved that this $8 brightening face mask works perfectly for a “girls’ night,” “self-care night in” and even works as cool “party favors.” According to Richards, she uses this mask to revive her skin if she doesn’t hydrate with enough water.

Get the Patchology Brightening Gel Face Mask for just $8 (originally $10) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 18, 2024, but are subject to change.

Patchology’s Brightening Gel Face Mask is the product in question, and it’s on sale now for just $8! The hydrating and brightening mask is enriched with niacinamide and vitamin C to brighten, hydrate and plump the skin. It also contains resveratrol to calm irritation. Best of all? The brand suggests the mask offers the best results when “served chill,” so pop it in a freezer or mini fridge before using it.

ICYMI: Patchology is a celeb-approved brand earning a stamp of approval from notable names like Tate McRate, who loves the rosé eye patches. Along with face masks and eye patches, Patchology offers a slew of products ranging from an overnight lip mask to a foot peel mask soak treatment.

Patchology Brightening Gel Face Mask Final Sale: $8.00 $10 Description Treat your skin to an extra layer of TLC, courtesy of this brightening and hydrating mask. Snag it on sale for just $8 on Amazon!

Celebs aren’t the only ones impressed with Patchology’s Brightening Gel Face Mask. Savvy Amazon shoppers left five-star reviews, sharing their thoughts on it. “This fantastic sheet mask is made out of the gel material that usually is only used for under-eye masks,” one five-star reviewer began. “It feels so soothing over my face in the best way. I also like that this mask is packed with all the right ingredients like niacinamide (which is brightening_ and resveratrol (an anti-aging antioxidant). The mask comes in upper and lower facial portions, which fit me well. The shopper also revealed they were pleased with the results after leaving it on for 30 minutes. According to the shopper, their “skin looked bright,” and they noticed fine lines throughout their face appeared more plump.

If you’re ready to treat your skin to extra TLC, stock up on this celeb and shopper-approved face mask.

See it: Get the Patchology Brightening Gel Face Mask for just $8 (originally $10) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 18, 2024, but are subject to change.