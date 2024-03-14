Life & Style has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Some accessories just make sense for specific seasons. Scarves and hats are a no-brainer in the fall and winter, while sunglasses and open-toed sandals are summertime staples. If you’re anything like us then you’re probably already shopping around for seasonal pieces to add to your repertoire for spring.

You can’t go wrong with silky tank tops and boho-inspired blouses. However, denim shackets are the star of the show this spring. They combine our love for all things denim and the ever-trendy shirt-jacket hybrid. Right now, you can snag a bestselling denim shacket on sale for just $40 on Amazon!

The Dokotoo denim shacket

The Dokotoo denim shacket is a unique find. The oversized shacket features a traditional collar and button-down closure, but the fun is in the details. It features distressing over the chest pockets and along the hemline, which just so happens to be frayed. It comes in 20 different shades, including a classic blue jean wash, a unique purple hue and two different black shades.

You can wear this denim jacket anywhere. If you button the jacket and style it with your favorite jeans, you’ll deliver the ultimate Canadian tuxedo. You can toss it over a satin tank top and trousers to dress down your work attire or wear it along with sneakers to enhance a sporty look.

One five-star reviewer claimed to be “obsessed” with the jacket. “Obsessed doesn’t even begin to describe it,” they began. “This oversized denim jacket has become my instant fave. It’s like wearing a hug from your best friend but with major fashion cred. The boyfriend cut drapes perfectly, giving me that chic, borrowed-from-the-boys vibe, and the distressed detailing adds a touch of edgy attitude.” The shopper revealed that they wear it “over a sundress for a breezy night out” to feel “effortlessly put-together.”

If you’re looking for a new addition to your wardrobe this spring, you can’t go wrong with a denim shacket. Snag this shopper-approved find while it’s still on sale!

Get the Dokotoo Denim Shacket for just $40 (originally $61) at Amazon!