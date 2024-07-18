Alabama Barker Reveals She's on Weight Loss Medication

Travis Barker’s daughter Alabama Barker often defends her appearance online and she recently admitted to taking a weight loss medication. The celebrity teen shared the news during a TikTok love, which was later shared by fans.

“I have like this thing where I photograph so ugly and people are like, ‘Oh my God, you’re so fat and you’re so ugly.,” Alabama, 18, said in the clip. “It’s like, I see what you guys are seeing but like, just like, meet me in person, I feel like I really don’t look like that. But I’m on weight loss medication because I’m tired of being fat and photographing like a damn ogre.”

She did not disclose which weight loss medication brand she’s taking.

Last year, Alabama slammed haters who criticized her weight gain after paparazzi photos of her went viral in August 2023.

“First of all, let me eat you up ‘cause I’m so fat. Paparazzi will purposely take pictures of you with your mouth open, middle of a sentence or any ugly picture they can get of you just for views,” the content creator said via TikTok at the time. “And I would love to see you guys getting random pictures taken of you when you’re leaving the grocery store, middle of the sentence, with your mouth wide open. Let’s see how beautiful you look.”

Later in the video, Alabama revealed that she was diagnosed with thyroid disease, which is the inflammation of a thyroid gland.

“Once my thyroid is balanced and my autoimmune disease is balanced I will go back to my normal weight. You guys also act like I’ve gained 1,000 pounds, it’s like 5,10 pounds, which is so normal for a lot of girls, weight fluctuates,” she said. “I don’t want any girls that are young watching this that are gaining weight to ever think there’s something wrong with it. There is a certain point where if your health is getting affected by it, you need to change it, but no. That’s not the case for me and I would appreciate it if you guys would put yourself in my shoes.”

Alabama has also faced ongoing plastic surgery accusations ever since she was a young teen. Although fans have speculated that she’s gone under the knife for procedures like BBLs and breast augmentation, Alabama has only admitted to getting lip filler injections.

Getty

In March, Alabama’s mom, Shanna Moakler, exclusively told Life & Style that her daughter is “not having any plastic surgery anytime soon.”

“There’s nothing wrong with maintaining, but we don’t go and do ridiculous procedures for no reason to follow trends like BBLs and things like that,” Shanna, 49, said at the time. “That’s one thing I do share with her and we talk about a lot.”

The former model later gushed over her daughter, adding, “She’s always been very, very true to herself and she’s really been bullied and people have come at her since she was really young. And she’s always handled it, I think, way better than I ever could at that age.”